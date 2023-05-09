BERRYVILLE — A lot was already on the line when Page County’s Bailee Gaskins came out to the circle for the final inning against Clarke County on Monday.
A piece of first place in the Bull Run District softball standings went to the winner, but for the junior standout pitcher, the final three outs had a little extra meaning.
Gaskins made the big pitches when it mattered most to complete the first perfect game of her high school career as the Panthers knocked off the Eagles 5-0 in a massive Bull Run District softball contest at Grubbs Field in Berryville.
Junior outfielder Arianna Roudabush smacked two hits and drove in three runs for Page County (14-3, 10-1 Bull Run), while the Eagles (9-5, 8-2 Bull Run) dropped behind the Panthers and East Rockingham in the standings of a loaded district title race.
Gaskins was well aware that she needed those three outs for perfection and the challenge that she’d have to get them. She faced the top of the Clarke County order, featuring some of the league’s top hitters in CCHS shortstop Madison Edwards (.659) and standout Anna Hornbaker (.523). Gaskins got Edwards on a routine fly ball to center field and Hornbaker on a foul pop-up to third base. Pinch-hitter Emma Johnson tried her luck, but Gaskins fanned her on four pitches for her 15th strikeout. Gaskins, whose pitching helped the Panthers reach the Virginia High School League Class 2 state title game last season, struck out every Clarke batter at least once in her gem.
“I’m really excited,” Gaskins said. “This is my first high school perfect game. To come in a big game like this is really exciting. It was nice to know my defense had my back.”
That defense didn’t have to work too hard for the Panthers. Clarke County put just six balls in play, four pop-ups, and two groundouts throughout the course of the game.
“She had it working,” Clarke County head coach Darren Lambert said of Gaskins. “That’s her. She is a great pitcher. … She was shutting us down pretty good tonight.”
The contest figured to be a pitcher’s duel between Gaskins and fellow junior Hornbaker. In the season opener for both teams, Page County won 2-1 as Gaskins tossed a five-hitter with 15 strikeouts and Hornbaker had a three-hitter with 12 Ks.
The two juniors went pitch-for-pitch for the first five innings again on Monday.
Hornbaker allowed two hits in that span, one to Gaskins, who was cut down trying to steal second by the Clarke County sophomore catcher Jenna Hindman.
“She did a great job, too, for five innings,” Page County veteran head coach Alan Knight said of Hornbaker, who would allow six hits and struck out 12 in the setback. “We struggled just to put a ball in play off of her for awhile.”
The Panthers finally got to Hornbaker, who had been working ahead in the count, in the sixth. A leadoff walk to No. 8 hitter Ali Purdham, a freshman, started the outburst. Purdham took second on a passed ball, but Hornbaker battled back with a strikeout.
Leadoff hitter Roudabush then lined an RBI single to left-center and took second on the throw to the infield. A wild pitch moved Roudabush to third before Jocelyne Rinker, a Radford signee, lined an RBI single to center. Pinch-runner Taryrn Eppard swiped second and, with two outs, scored when the Eagles dropped a pop-up to make it 3-0.
“We were excited, but we were also nervous because we knew how big of a game this was,” Gaskins said. “We struggled hitting at first, but then the bats started coming through and we started stringing hits together when it mattered.”
An inning later, it was again a walk to Purdham that led to runs for the Panthers. After Purdham drew a two-out walk, junior outfielder Adryn Martin followed with her second single of the game. Facing a 1-2 count, Roudabush lined a shot down the right-field line that rolled all of the way to the fence for a two-run triple and a 5-0 lead.
“She puts the ball in play,” said Knight of Roudabush, who started the season hitting seventh in the Panthers’ order. “She battles.”
The Eagles’ bats had nothing for the right-hander Gaskins, who says she throws consistently in the low 60’s. With a college scout in the stands, she had every pitch working in her repertoire, especially her riseball and fastball.
“No walks, no baserunners, you’re not going to win,” Lambert said with a chuckle.
In addition to throwing her first perfect game, Gaskins attained another first, striking out Edwards, who is headed to James Madison to play next season. Gaskins got Edwards in the first and on a 3-2 offering in a nine-pitch at-bat in the fourth.
“Oh my gosh, she is a great ballplayer,” Gaskins said of the reigning district Player of the Year. “I’d never struck her out before. I was like, ‘One time before she graduates, I want to strike her out.’ I love playing against her because she is always going to give me a fight. She challenges me, and she’s the kind of player I always want to go up against.”
“She did a great job,” Knight said of Gaskins, who improved her pitching record to 14-2 on the season with the performance. “I think it was a great team effort. She pitched really well in the circle and again, it was a perfect game. But, we still made plays behind her and we ended up scoring some runs to win the game. That’s the key.”
Clarke County, playing for the first time since April 24, will look to rebound in a busy week. The Eagles are scheduled to play Central on Tuesday, Madison County on Wednesday, and Strasburg on Friday. The Panthers, meanwhile, will turn their attention toward a Bull Run District home game against the Falcons on Friday in Shenandoah.
“It’s a tough stretch for us,” Lambert said. “We’ll know where we stand at the end of the week.”
