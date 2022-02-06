STRASBURG — Jordan Hedrick became only the second wrestler ever to win a district title for Page County.
The freshman won the 285-pound title at the Bull Run District Championships on Friday at Strasburg.
"It feels great," Hedrick said after winning the title.
Hedrick pinned Madison County's Jose Martinez in the 285-pound final in 1:30.
"I just really came out strong tonight," Hedrick said. "I was really looking to win. I went out there put in a lot of work and pinned him."
Hedrick beat Central's Benjamin Mumaw 8-5 in the semifinals in his only other match of the night.
Page County coach Joey Soltis said he was proud of Hedrick.
"Jordan has been a great addition this year," Soltis said. "He only weighs 214 pounds, wrestling at 285. He's a high-motor kid. You kind of saw it there in the finals. He just keeps on attacking, keeps pressuringand it pays off for him. He's got a bright future."
Page County finished fifth as a team with 88 points. Other performances for the Panthers were Kaylee Campbell (113, fourth, 0-2), Mason Bennett (120, fourth, 0-2), Dylan Stell (132, sixth, 1-3), Aidan Painter (145, fourth, 1-2), Andrew Martin (170, third, 1-1, 1 pin), Elizabeth Ramos (182, fourth, 0-2), Hagen Bradley (195, fifth, 0-2) and Nicholas Moore (220, fourth, 2-2, 1 pin).
"We're a young team, overall, and it was good to see kids improve," Soltis said. "We lost of opportunities this year with the weather and stuff like that kind of hurt us. Our kids have gotten better throughout the year. For a lot of these kids, this was their best day and something to build on for the regional tournament and a chance to go to the state championships."
East Rockingham was led by freshman Timothy Kartyshev, who lost in the 126-pound final by pin to Strasburg senior Anakin Burks.
Other performers for the Eagles were Kristian Hern (132, third, 3-1, 3 pins), Grant Malin (145, third, 2-1, 1 pin) and Jake Dibb (152, fifth, 0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.