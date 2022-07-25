SHENANDOAH — Jocelyne Rinker remembers watching Florida State's run to its first-ever softball national championship in 2018 and being inspired.
The Seminoles went on a magical journey that season and leading the charge was infielder Jessie Warren, who is now considered one of the best softball players in NCAA history.
"I just remember being amazed," Rinker said. "I wanted to be Jessie Warren."
Up until that point, when Rinker was about 12, she had played softball herself but it was mostly a recreational activity.
It was a sport she enjoyed, but watching FSU go on that run on national television and seeing the electric crowds and high-stake atmospheres surrounding each game provided the Shenandoah native all the motivation she needed.
“I had a goal of getting better every time I stepped on the field and I just realized that Division I was where I wanted to be," Rinker said.
Rinker, who is now heading into her senior season at Page County, announced over the weekend that she has verbally committed to Radford University.
“It was really about the environment for me with Radford," Rinker said. "It felt like my hometown and it felt right when I stepped foot on campus. I had some choices to make and in my heart, I just knew it was the right one.”
The 5-foot-7 versatile infielder has played all over the field throughout her career, serving as a utility player on the travel ball circuit and playing a number of different positions during her two seasons at the varsity level with Page.
This past season, Rinker played first base for the first time in her career and the move worked out as she earned first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B honors and was named to the Daily News-Record All-Valley second team.
"I think she will do well at Radford," longtime Panthers softball coach Alan Knight said. "She has worked hard to improve herself. She had a tremendous year offensively and she learned to play first this year and became a good first baseman. She has given herself options at the next level. We wish her well."
Last November, Rinker said she was forced to have surgery on her thumb from an injury suffered during the 2021 campaign. Immediately, her junior season was put in jeopardy.
After finally being cleared to return to the field just weeks before the start of this past season, Rinker had to get in game shape quickly to earn playing time.
"I was working really hard because I wanted to prove something," said Rinker, who also played a key role as a sophomore in 2021. "I got the opportunity to prove it and ran with it. It felt good to play and be a part of that team.”
Rinker played an even bigger part as a junior in 2022, especially at the plate, where she hit .466 with six home runs and 40 RBIs throughout the season.
With a .500 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .830, Rinker helped guide Page to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state title game.
"Jocelyne is a blue-collar, hard-working athlete who completely deserves this opportunity," said former Panthers standout pitcher Taylor Hankins. "In my senior year, she was easily one of our best hitters. Seeing her accomplish this goal that so many dream of is rewarding. I can't think of anyone more deserving."
Hankins played at James Madison this past spring before deciding this offseason to give up the sport and focus on her academics, she told the DN-R. She is one of many former Page County standouts to head to the Division I level in recent years.
Maddie Gordon graduated in 2021 alongside Hankins and just wrapped up her freshman season at Penn State. Her older sister, Kate, is one of the best players in program history at JMU and helped guide the team to historic success during her tenure.
"Jocelyne is an extremely hard worker, great teammate and kind person," Maddie Gordon said. "All of those things are important and I think it really shows in her game. So many people from Page go on to be college athletes because we've seen others before us do it and it shows us we can do it, too.”
Rinker said being able to wear the Page County jersey each spring "means a lot" and the guidance she received from players like Gordon and Hankins helped set her up to be in the position she is now as the team's next Division I player.
Ultimately, the Panthers standout chose the Highlanders over Christopher Newport, which won the Division III national championship this past spring.
“They’re very competitive and even though they’re not D-I, everyone there was so nice," Rinker said about CNU. "It was really close.”
Rinker grew inspired from the play of Warren and the Seminoles back in 2018.
It fueled a passion for not only the sport, but the grind it takes to be successful.
Now, all the hard work is paying off Rinker as she heads into her senior year.
And the Page County standout said she hopes eventually to have a similar impact once she heads south to begin her collegiate career with Radford.
“I’m so relieved," Rinker said. "I had [travel] practice yesterday and it was like a huge weight lifted off my shoulders. I didn’t have to worry about that stuff anymore. My coaches are so happy for me and to be able to tell all the people that started me off with softball, it was a happy moment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.