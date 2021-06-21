Check off another box on the list of accomplishments for the debut season of Lance Williams.
The Page County sophomore pitcher and Virginia Tech commit was named the Region 2B Baseball Player of the Year and made the all-region first team as both a pitcher and a shortstop.
Williams was joined on the All-Region 2B first team by Buffalo Gap’s Noah Canterbury (1B) and Hunter Campbell (OF), Stuarts Draft’s Symeon Balser (C), Stonewall Jackson’s Brayden Hovatter (2B), Austin Ritchie (SH) and Jaden Click (at-large), Strasburg’s Tanner Jenkins (at-large) and Brandon Martin, Madison County’s Trey Deane (P) and Buckingham County’s Justin Gunter (P/3B) and Rocco Raynor (OF). The Panthers defeated Buckingham for the regional title.
On the all-region second team was Stuarts Draft’s Dawson Jones (P/SS), Dustyn Fitzgerald (OF) and Colton Harris (at-large), Staunton’s Aaron Neill (DH) Gap’s Kody Bright (at-large), Strasburg’s Collin Reynolds (3B), Clarke County’s Jonah Cochran (P), Madison County’s Corey Helmich (C) and Aaron Henshaw (OF) and Buckingham’s Braedyn Schaeffer (P) and Cameron Newton (OF).
In other prep sports:
Hankins, Alger Earn Top Softball Honors
Page County’s Taylor Hankins and Buffalo Gap’s Kate Alger, who just squared off in the regional championship game Thursday, were named the Region 2B Softball Co-Players of the Year.
Bison coach Darren Pultz, whose team won the regional title, was named Coach of the Year.
Hankins and Alger were both first-team all-region selections alongside Page’s Kirsten Hensley (C), Morgan Lucas (1B), Marissa Monger (2B), Maddie Gordon (3B) and Taylor Umberger (OF) along with Buffalo Gap’s Paige Fix (OF), Caroline Alger (DP) and Bailey Talley (at-large).
Other first-team selections were Stuarts Draft’s Maddie Armentrout (SS) and McKenzie Tillman (P), East Rockingham’s Emma Cude (at-large) and Clarke County’s Alyssa Hoggatt (OF).
East Rock’s Ashlyn Herring (at-large), Bethany Martz (at-large) and Madison Arbaugh (P) were second-team selections with Draft’s Hadley May (C) and Emma Cyr (OF), Page’s Jocelyne Rinker (DP), Gap’s Madeline Miller (1B) and Jasmine Harris (3B), Clarke’s Madison Edwards (SS) and Abigail Peace (P), Staunton’s Emsja Caul (OF) and Buckingham County’s Eliza Ragland (P).
Clarke’s Toone Siblings Named Top Players
The Clarke County brother-sister combination of Justin Toone and Madison Toon were named the Region 2B Players of the Year in boys and girls soccer, respectively, over the weekend.
Justin Toone was joined on the boys' all-region first team by teammates Brendan Haun (F), Chris LeBland (MF), Charlie Frame (MF), Leo Morris (MF), Caleb Neiman (D), Jesus Ramirez (D) and Oakley Staples (at-large). Staunton’s Matthew Watson (F), Charles Otteni (MD), Jimmy Kivilighan (D), Liam Wright (D) and Kendrick McCart (at-large) were all first team along with Page County’s Jared Melini (F), Stonewall Jackson’s Christian Hess and Strasburg’s Kaden Colcombe (at-large).
Luray’s Emilee Weakley (F), Stonewall Jackson’s Annika Dellinger (F), Katie Jordan (D) and Kylene Franklin (at-large) and Stuarts Draft’s Allison Quick (at-large) were all first-team honorees for the girls' soccer all-region team along with Clarke's Toone (F), Maya Marasco (MF), Allison Sipe (D), Lily Suling (D) and Sophia Deem (at-large), Strasburg's Morgan Mrizel (MF) and Staunton's Olivia Yurish (D).
