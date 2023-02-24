SHENANDOAH — It wasn't the way Jacob Williams wanted it to end.
But there's no doubt the 6-foot-3 senior can leave Page County proud.
After being told he should shoot more and coaches trying to instill confidence for several years, the shooting guard erupted this season.
He served as a leader on and off the court for the Panthers, and he took over several games late and carried the team to victories.
That alone should be enough to put a smile on Williams' face.
"My primary role is an offensive scorer," Williams said. "My strength is shooting the ball off of good passes from my teammates."
His jumper is smooth, and he has some solid handles, too.
But getting in the lane and making things happen is possible for Williams, too, and he showed off versatility in his offensive game.
That allowed his confidence to grow and for his career to finish strong.
"I've improved a lot as a player," Williams said. "It was by getting shots up in the gym and working outside of school on my game."
Now that his senior season on the court is up, the Panthers standout will give it another try in another sport, as he said he hopes to suit up for the stories PCHS baseball program this spring on the diamond.
Other than that, Williams will be spending his time reflecting on hoops.
And after finally hitting his potential in his final season on the court, the senior can walk out of the Page County hallways standing proud.
"My confidence has grown because of the trust put in my by my teammates and coaches," Williams said.
