The coaches around the league say it's one that you can't take lightly.
Despite being loaded at the top, the Bull Run District is one that is building a reputation as deep.
Clarke County, Central, Strasburg, Luray and East Rockingham have all built reputations as perennial playoff teams.
With that being said, only one of those squads — the Rams — made the condensed postseason during the 2021 spring season.
Page County, meanwhile, has built itself into a legitimate playoff team the past couple of years and returns a ton of talent.
Casey Childs will finally get a full season to coach Clarke County as the head coach after spending 15 seasons as an assistant, Scott Turner takes over for longtime coach Donnie Coleman at East Rockingham and Mike Yew and Mark Roller are both the veteran coaches of the league at Central and Strasburg.
Don't look past Mountain View or Madison County, either, the coaches said.
Both programs are in their second seasons under new coaches and aiming to get back on the rise.
With a full 10-game schedule on the docket, there's no doubt the Bull Run will bring plenty of excitement again this season.
Over half of the league has legitimate playoff hopes this season and, arguably, just as many could compete for the district title.
Some teams are loaded with seniors while others will rely on a young batch of talented newcomers to make a postseason push.
Whatever the case may be, the Bull Run District will be one of the area's most exciting to watch this season.
Here's a closer look:
Central Falcons
Coach: Mike Yew (15th season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 1-3
Key Returners: Ashton Baker, senior, quarterback/defensive back; Isaiah Dyer, senior, running back/linebacker; Christian Ross, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Tyler Forbes, sophomore, running back/linebacker; Jacob Walters, senior tight end/linebacker; Gaige Lewis, junior, offensive/defensive lineman; Zach Dysart, senior, offensive/defensive lineman.
Key Losses: Brevin Scott, wide reciever/defensive back; Trey Grant, offensive/defensive lineman.
Promising Newcomers: Caleb Daugherty, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Ben Walters, junior, wide receiver/defensive back; Austin Baker, sophomore, offensive/defensive lineman; Travis Helsley, junior, offensive/defensive lineman; Nathan Lopez, senior, tight end/defensive end.
Yew Says: "We are excited about the number of kids in the program and we are excited to be playing football in the fall."
Clarke County Eagles
Coach: Casey Childs (second season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 3-1
Key Returners: Matthew Sipe, junior, quarterback/defensive back; Kyler Darlington, junior, running back/linebacker; Brandon Hindman, senior, running back/linebacker; Clay Welsh, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Roger Tapscott, sophomore, offensive/defensive lineman; Jeremy Burns, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Liam Whalen, senior, running back/defensive lineman; Dain Booker, senior, running back/defensive back; Michael Perozich, senior, offensive lineman/linebacker; Titus Hensler, senior, tight end/defensive end.
Key Losses: Trey Trenary, tight end/defensive end; Sam Brumback, linebacker; Luke Brumback, offensive lineman/linebacker; Wynn Morris, tight end/linebacker.
Promising Newcomers: Cordell Broy, senior, running back/defensive back; Will Booker, sophomore, running back/defensive back; Gage Shiley, senior, offensive lineman/defensive end; Carson Chinn, freshman, tight end/linebacker; Chris LeBlanc, junior, kicker; Kyler McKenzie, junior, tight end/defensive end; Trace Mansfield, senior, tight end/defensive end.
Childs Says: [I'm] extremely excited and hopeful for the opportunity to play a full season this fall. We've got a really good mix of returning linemen to complement a very deep and talented backfield."
East Rockingham Eagles
Coach: Scott Turner (first season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 0-6
Key Returners: Ethan Mitchell, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Logan Frye, senior, running back/defensive back; Zachary Joyner, junior, wide reciever/defensive back.
Key Losses: Zach Shifflett, offensive/defensive lineman (second-team All-Region 2B); Matthew Fries, defensive end (second-team All-Region 2B).
Promising Newcomers: Blake Morris, sophomore, wide receiver/linebacker; Jakari Eaves, sophomore, quarterback.
Turner Says: "Our offensive and defensive lines return an experienced senior group. The leaders of our team are Ethan Mitchell, Hunter Kisling and Logan Frye. We have a talented group of young skill players that will grow and mature as the season goes on."
Luray Bulldogs
Coach: Nolan Jeffries (sixth season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 3-3
Key Returners: Brady Jenkins, junior, running back/linebacker (480 total yards of offense, six touchdowns/55 tackles, second-team All-Region 2B); Kenny Frye, junior, running back/linebacker (300 rushing yards, five touchdowns); Landen Dahnert, senior, offensive line/linebacker (25 tackles, six tackles for loss, second-team All-Region 2B); Lebron Payton, senior, running back/defensive back (27 tackles, second-team All-Region 2B).
Key Losses: Dalton Griffith, quarterback (572 total yards, 10 touchdowns, second-team All-Region 2B); Austin Holloway, running back (602 rushing yards, nine touchdowns, All-Region 2B); Tyler Pence, defensive tackle (26 tackles, five tackles for loss, second-team All-Region 2B).
Promising Newcomers: Timmy McClung, freshman, offensive lineman/linebacker; Jaecion Frye, freshman, offensive/defensive lineman; Drayvin Stevens, freshman, running back/defensive back.
Jeffries Says: "This is a physical football team that has good potential. We will have to keep mistakes to a minimum, stay disciplined and play good defense to compete with the top teams in the district."
Madison County Mountaineers
Coach: Larry Helmick (second season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 0-6
Key Returners: Wade Fox, junior, quarterback; Andrew Hall, senior, offensive lineman; Taylor Fincham, senior, wide receiver.
Key Losses: Kris Dobyns, wide receiver/linebacker.
Promising Newcomers: Wesley Woodward, sophomore, running back; Jayden Jenkins, sophomore, linebacker; Billy Acton, sophomore, wide receiver.
Helmick Says: "We are young and getting better every day."
Mountain View Generals
Coach: James Kokkonen (second season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 1-5
Key Returners: Jacob Lemon, senior, quarterback/defensive back (463 total yards, three touchdowns/25 tackles, fumble recovery); Hunter Frazier, senior, offensive/defensive lineman (26 tackles, fumble recovery).
Key Losses: Rion Dennison, running back/linebacker (745 total yards, 10 touchdowns/28 tackles, five forced fumbles); Colin Vresics, offensive/defensive lineman (29 tackles, three sacks, fumble recovery).
Promising Newcomers: Micah Stapleton, junior; Jorge Guzman, junior; Alex Fields, sophomore; Sam Lutz, sophomore.
Kokkonen Says: "We have a young team that is still blessed with experienced leadership. There are a lot of guys learning new positions and responsibilities, but they are learning fast."
Page County Panthers
Coach: Joey Soltis (ninth season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 4-2 (Lost in Region 2B semifinals)
Key Returners: Blake Turpen, senior, running back/linebacker; Brandon Dawson, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Hayden Plum, senior, quarterback/defensive back; Dylan Hensley, senior, tight end/linebacker (five receptions, 70 yards, two touchdowns, All-Region 2B); Logan Lucas, junior, offensive/defensive lineman.
Key Losses: Andrew Lilly, running back (658 rushing yards, eight touchdowns, All-Bull Run); Canaan Pierce, wide receiver/defensive back (seven receptions, 134 yards, one touchdown/23 tackles, three interceptions, eight pass breakups).
Promising Newcomers: Ricky Campbell, senior, wide receiver/defensive back.
Strasburg Rams
Coach: Mark Roller (14th season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 6-2 (Lost in Region 2B championship)
Key Returners: Tanner Jenkins, senior, running back/linebacker (47 tackles, All-Region 2B).
Key Losses: Camren Rutz, defensive end (70 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, All-Class 2).
Promising Newcomers: Ryan Roller, junior, quarterback; Brady Neary, senior, running back/defensive back/kicker; Walker Conrad, sophomore, tight end/defensive end; Colby Shaw, sophomore, linebacker; Omari Holliday, junior, offensive/defensive lineman.
Roller Says: "We are young after losing 16 seniors, but we have a lot of confidence in what these young guys can do."
Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Page County (4): 42 points
2. Clarke County: 39 points
3. Central (2): 35 points
4. Luray: 33 points
5. Strasburg: 25 points
6. East Rockingham: 21 points
7. Mountain View: 11 points
8. Madison County: 10 points
