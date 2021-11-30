BROADWAY — Battle-tested and bruised describes the contest between the Page County and Broadway girls basketball teams on Tuesday night as the physical play from both sides was on display from tip-off.
In the first quarter, Page County senior standout guard Leah Hilliard jumped up, reached for the ball and hit the ground hard. Hilliard immediately clutched her leg and didn’t return.
How did the Panthers respond? By time of possession, quick shots and aggression on their way to a 49-30 non-district victory over the Gobblers at BHS.
“It was a good, opening win,” Page County head coach E.J Wyant said. “I was a little worried about our girls coming out with opening-night jitters but they responded.”
Those first-game jitters that Wyant was worried about went away after the first few minutes as Page County took an early lead.
The third quarter was where Page County put away the Gobblers. Carrying momentum over from a 27-17 halftime lead, the Panthers scored 16 points in the third quarter and played a stout defense. Broadway, meanwhile, only found five points heading into the final frame.
“I thought [the defense] was good,” Wyant said. “I thought we executed what we wanted to do.”
Part of that was due to senior guard Caris Lucas, who was all over the court. The senior had a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards at the game’s conclusion.
“I love our seniors,” Wyant said. “They’ve invested into our program a lot and we’re going to have a great season here.”
Broadway tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter but it ultimately fell short. Even with two freebies off a technical foul, the Gobblers couldn’t finish strong despite the efforts of sophomore center Taylor Suters and sophomore Alexa Dingus, who had seven points.
The Gobblers kept it close after the first quarter. The Panthers only led 15-10 after Broadway finished the first frame with a good presence and high energy plays. However, when Hillard went down, all momentum went to the Panthers and Page County never looked back.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Wyant said. “We talked about attacking more and so the girls did that.”
The Panthers finished with eight different players finding the scoresheet and all the scorers had at least four points. Gracie Mason led Page (1-0) with 11 points while Adryn Martin had seven points and 12 boards and Hilliard added five points before the injury.
Suters finished with six points for the Gobblers (1-1) and two different players finished with five points.
“I thought we played well as a team,” Wyant said. “It’s a good win for us, Broadway played hard.”
