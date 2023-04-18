Junior pitcher Noah Lucas tossed 5.1 innings, giving up no runs on just one hit and five walks while striking out four as Page County completed a season sweep of rival Luray with a 6-0 shutout victory in Bull Run District baseball action in Shenandoah on Monday.
Jordan Foster, another junior, pitched the final 1.2 innings in relief for the Panthers, giving up one hit and zero walks while giving up no runs.
It was a much-needed victory for Page, which had been in a slump recently and added to the recent struggles for the Bulldogs.
Coincidentally, it was Lucas and Foster also delivering at the plate.
Foster’s two-run single to left gave the Panthers their first two runs of the evening in the third inning, and Foster had an RBI hit in the fifth.
Page’s senior catcher, Everett Foltz, also had a two-run single.
Foster was the only Panther with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, while seniors Hayden Plum and Adam Short finished with one hit apiece. Short also scored a pair of runs.
For the Bulldogs, who have now lost seven straight, senior Trever Griffith was solid despite taking the loss, giving up four earned runs on seven hits and zero walks across 4.2 innings while striking out three.
Landon Vile, a junior, and freshman Connor Hilliard had the lone hits for Luray, while junior Jacob Shenk struck out three in 1.2 innings of relief work on the mound, giving up no hits, no runs, and no walks.
Page (5-5,4-2) was back in action Tuesday with a big-time bull Run District clash at another local rival in East Rockingham, while the Bulldogs (2-10, 1-7) hosted Clarke County in a district clash as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.