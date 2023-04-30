In Quicksburg on Thursday, standout junior Bailee Gaskins struck out 11 in five shutout innings, giving up two hits and a walk as Page County defeated Mountain View 12-2 in six innings in Bull Run District softball action.
Senior infielder Jocelyne Rinker, a Radford University signee, had a single and three RBIs to lead the Panthers at the plate, while freshmen Ali Purdham and Aliyah Knight had two-run singles, and sophomore catcher Emma Lucas added a double.
Junior outfielder Arianna Roudabush and senior outfielder Alexis Frymyer had RBI singles for Page, while sophomore Karleigh Austin and junior Adryn Martin each had a hit.
Senior shortstop Bre Franklin was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs for the Generals, and sophomore McKenzie Stanley had a hit.
The Panthers (12-3, 8-1 Bull Run) will go for their sixth straight win Tuesday at home against Madison County.
Mountain View (2-11, 0-9 Bull Run) aims to snap a three-game skid at district foe Central that evening.
