Emme Baugher was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as Page County crushed Bull Run District opponent Mountain View 14-1 in a five-inning softball rout in Shenandoah on Tuesday.
Sophomore Karleigh Austin added two hits for the unbeaten Panthers, while junior Adryn Martin added a two-run double.
Emma Lucas, the sophomore catcher, had a single and two RBIs for Page, while senior Jocelyne Rinker also had an RBI single.
Other key contributors included junior Arianna Roudabush with a single, an RBI, and three runs scored in the blowout victory.
Bailee Gaskins, the junior standout, tossed just three innings, giving up no runs on two hits and zero walks with four strikeouts.
Austin relieved her and tossed two frames, giving up one unearned run on one hit and zero walks while striking out three.
For the Generals, sophomore third baseman Katelyn Sullivan finished with two hits while senior Bre Franklin had the other.
Page (6-0, 3-0 Bull Run) returns to action Friday at district opponent Madison County, while Mountain View (0-5, 0-3 Bull Run) hosts Central in a district contest the same evening.
