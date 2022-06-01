Senior catcher Kirsten Hensley’s RBI single to left field, scored Kirara Yorro and gave top-seeded Page County a 3-2 win over fourth-seeded Clarke County in the Region 2B semifinals in Shenandoah on Wednesday.
Jocelyne Rinker was 2-for-4, including an RBI double in the at-bat before Hensley’s late-game heroics, while Taylor Umberger also had a pair of hits.
In the circle for Page (16-7), which clinched a spot in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament and will host No. 2 East Rockingham in the regional championship at 5 p.m. on Friday, Bailee Gaskins tossed another complete game, giving up just one earned run on eight hits and a pair of walks while racking up seven strikeouts.
Hensley and Gaskins both also finished with a hit and an RBI apiece.
Clarke County 200 000 0 — 2 8 1
Page County 001 000 2 — 3 8 1
