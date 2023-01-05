LURAY — After witnessing an improbably comeback victory in the girls game earlier in the evening, the Page County boys basketball team made sure to avoid a similar result in its rivalry clash Wednesday.
The Panthers led by as many as 28 and cruised to a decisive 59-39 Bull Run District win at LHS.
One word that came to Page County head coach Russ Rodriguez’s mind to describe the win was better, and that it’s been their word of the year.
Rodriguez mentioned how they started last year 0-7 and roared back in the second half of the season to finish fourth in the district. He said they were too focused on wins and losses last year rather than simply getting better each game.
“With this team, we talk about getting better,” Rodriguez said. “We had a tough loss earlier in the week. … Looking at this win, it wasn’t necessarily about [a] 20-point win, it was about how we got there — which was our defense. … I know they were down some players, but they had the ball handlers and shooters, and that’s what we’ve been struggling with. I was impressed tonight.”
Another factor Rodriguez was happy with was his ability to share the ball, as nine different Page County players put points on the board.
“That’s another place where we said we want to get better,” Rodriguez said. “First half of the season, we’ve had way too many possessions where it’s one pass and chuck it up. … [The] problem is, you can get that shot anytime, so we’ve talked about working on sharing the basketball [and] making good passes.”
The Bulldogs only had eight players active and were missing four of their usual starters. Luray head coach Mat Huff had to pull freshman Connor Hilliard up from the JV team for the night to even get the chance to compete. Hilliard had 10 points in the game.
Despite the player shortage, Huff made no excuses for the loss and he said his team gave it all they had.
“I can’t fault our effort, we played hard with what we had,” Huff said. “They made some shots [and] we missed some shots, but the effort was great. The kids played super hard, they gave me everything they had and I can’t complain about any of it.”
Huff said he’s pretty sure that they’ll once again be missing their four starters when they face East Rockingham on Friday, but they’re hoping to have the entire team back early next week.
Jacob Williams led Page County with 18 points and said he believes his team played well, but could’ve done better defensively and moved the ball better.
“Our energy and culture was our key to this victory,” Williams said. “Our other games, we’ve just been down low [and there wasn't] much energy, but this game [was] definitely at the top [because of] the rivalry.”
Williams felt he best capitalized on Luray’s defense by moving around, which helped his teammates find him for the open shots.
Moving forward, though, he said the team has room to improve.
“Right now, we haven’t reached our potential yet,” Williams said. “We’re almost there, but we haven’t just yet reached it.”
Logan Heiston was Page’s second-highest scorer with seven points. Following him were Hayden Plum, Isaac Foltz and Noah Lucas — all notching six points. For Luray (2-7, 2-3 Bull Run), Matthew Owens led with 13 points, followed by Hilliard’s 10 and Zane Ramey’s nine points.
The Panthers (5-6, 1-4 Bull Run) move on to host Central on Friday.
Rodriguez said his biggest takeaway from Wednesday’s win was how his team got better defensively and the success they had sharing the ball.
“We really do live that — how we can truly get better,” Rodriguez said. “It’s not about wins and losses, it’s things bigger than basketball. We haven’t had the season we wanted to up to this point, but that’s life, too. [It’s about] what you do the next day when you’re not getting what you want.”
Page County 19 14 19 7 — 59
Luray 8 5 15 11 — 39
PAGE COUNTY (59) — Heiston 3 0-0 7, Combs 0 0-0 0, Campbell 2 0-0 5, Plum 3 0-1 6, Foltz 1 4-4 6, Williams 7 0-0 18, Strickler 0 0-0 0, Martz 1 0-0 2, Painter 2 1-2 5, Cloude 1 1-2 4, Lucas 2 1-1 6. Totals 22 7-10 59.
LURAY (39) — Stevens 0 0-0 0, Lawson 0 0-1 0, Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Owens 5 2-4 13, Hilliard 4 1-3 10, Ramey 3 0-0 9, Ancell 0 0-0 0, Seekford 2 3-5 7. Totals 14 6-13 39.
3-Point Goals – Page County 8 (Heiston, Campbell, Williams 4, Cloude, Lucas), Luray 5 (Owens, Hilliard, Ramey 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.