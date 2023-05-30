SHENANDOAH — Page County punched its ticket to the Region 2B semifinals on Monday.
Highlighted by a four-run third inning, the fourth-seeded Panthers took care of business and claimed an 8-3 victory over fifth-seeded Mountain View in the regional quarterfinals in Shenandoah.
Page County head coach Wayne Comer said it'd been an up-and-down year for his club, but they are beginning to hit their stride at the right time.
"We came out to win," Comer said. "They gave us 100 percent and did a lot of things right."
Page County's three senior outfielders contributed in a big way to Monday's win. Right fielder Gunner Strickler was 1-for-4 with a single and an RBI.
Strickler said postgame that they'd be ready for anything that comes their way in the postseason and believes they're playing at their full potential.
"We're playing as a team right now, and it's the best ball we've been playing all year," Strickler said.
Strickler and fellow senior outfielders Hayden Plum and Jacob Williams refer to themselves as the "No Fly Zone."
Plum, who nailed two hits Monday, said they call themselves that for a reason, as they trust each other to make plays when it comes to them.
"It's a great feeling to have my boys out there," Plum said. "If a ball goes up, I know one of us is going to catch it, so it's a great feeling."
Williams doubled and contributed two RBIs Monday. The senior left fielder noted he left the sport of baseball for a while. Therefore, the team accomplishing what they have so far is even more meaningful to him.
"Coming back now and going this far feels really good," Williams said.
First baseman Noah Lucas drilled a solo homer in the bottom of the second for the game's first score. Page County put up seven more runs in the next three innings. On the mound for four innings was Colby Cave, who struck out six and allowed only three hits.
The Panthers (11-13) advance to the Region 2B semifinals Wednesday against the winner of top-seeded Buckingham County and eighth-seeded Clarke County, which was set to take place Tuesday. C
omer was pleased with Monday's outing and said they'll need a similar effort to keep marching through the playoffs.
"We need to keep scoring runs and playing good defense," Comer said. "We can beat anybody on any given day. It's a great bunch of guys, they're well disciplined and I love them."
