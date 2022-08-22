SHENANDOAH — James May has stood upon the hill on the right side of Panther Drive and watched as the town of Shenandoah packed in to support the baseball team on one of its many deep postseason runs over the past two decades.
May, a 1996 Page County graduate, has witnessed firsthand just how special of a community the school plays in and believes football can provide another outlet for the town to come and support the area athletes they are so invested in.
But that's easier said than done for a Panthers program that had been up and down for most of the past two decades before a recent swing in the right direction.
And after a season in which Page coaches and players will be the first to admit the team didn't live up to expectations a year ago, things are different these days.
“Having a good community support is the best feeling," Panthers senior fullback/linebacker Ty Davis said. "Just hearing everyone out here cheering, it gets us going. It gets our mentality up and ready to come out here and play.”
Last season, a combination of lack of depth and injuries to key players were crucial in derailing Page's season — one that started with them being picked by some to win the Bull Run District — and sending the team in a downward spiral.
But after former coach Joey Soltis resigned, his longtime defensive coordinator, May, was named the program's new head coach and quickly got to work.
Slowly, participation numbers have went up and now, the team hopes that the community around them will be proud of the product they put on the field.
“Page fans, even through all the years where teams really struggled a lot, they’ve always been real loyal to the team," Panthers junior lineman Noah Lucas said. "You really start to see that as we keep winning. You see the stands are more full and it’s good to see. You know you’re on the right track when you see more and more people in the stands up there. It's a good feeling.”
Having May as the guy leading the charge certainly helps with building a good reputation in the community and the program's brand around the halls of Page County High.
As an alum and a longtime assistant coach, he's dealt with the ups and downs of the program and knows what it takes to make it successful consistently, he said.
“It bridges that gap, making it a lot more comfortable coming in," May said about taking over as the head coach after being an assistant. "You already know the kids, know the community. Let’s be real. High school football is a community situation.”
The Panthers reached the playoffs in back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020 and appeared to have finally turned the program around after a long struggle.
For the players, getting that glimmer of success was enough to get them hooked.
“It shifted a lot," Page County senior lineman Logan Lucas said about the program's perception. "We had a lot of support still but over the past couple of years, it went down a little bit. We’re working to make sure it’s coming back.”
Over the past several years, teams at Page have had special postseason runs.
Baseball and softball are the most noteworthy, but both basketball teams have also had quality seasons that have brought the community out in big waves to games.
Now, the football team hopes to build a similar type of support system this season.
And, hopefully, get some of those fans on the left side of Panther Drive.
“The opportunity is obviously there," May said. "You’ve seen in other sports how it can go. We’ve kind of turned the corner. We’ve got a chance to be good. We’ll see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.