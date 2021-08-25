SHENANDOAH — Just staying on the field is what's important to Page County.
The Panthers are considered the favorite to win the Bull Run District this season, but head coach Joey Soltis said the team needs to be healthy to do so.
“We’ve got a team that, much like everybody else, our concern is depth," Soltis said. "We want to keep everyone healthy. That’s been a little bit of an issue for us. When we are healthy and playing to our potential, we can be a good football team.”
Under Soltis, Page County has slowly built itself back into a playoff team.
After back-to-back postseason appearances, winning is an expectation.
“We talk briefly about it at the beginning, but then the focus is on getting better every day," Soltis said of winning a Bull Run District title. "The philosophy for us is to focus on us. When we do what we do well, we’ll be in good shape."
The Panthers have plenty of reason for optimism with an array of key pieces returning such as quarterback Hayden Plum and running back Blake Turpen.
The unique combination of experience and athleticism gives Page one of its better teams in recent years and a squad that could make a deep playoff run.
“We’re pretty balanced, which is a good thing," Soltis said. "As long as we’re running the ball well, we’ll do well. When our defense is flying around, though, we’ll be really solid and I think it’ll be tough for teams to run against us.”
Page has established its run game in recent years and Plum adds enough of a dynamic at the quarterback position to make the offense a problem for defenses.
The Panthers are loaded with experience, too, and that's as important as ever.
Luray, Central, East Rockingham and Clarke County will all make runs at the league title this year and Strasburg is never a team to look over either.
But Page has established itself early as the preseason favorite this year.
And as long as their healthy, the Panthers believe they can get the job done.
"You can’t control wins and losses," Soltis said. "Sometimes things go against you. You can control yourself and your attitude. We’re trying to develop a do-it-anyway attitude. When we do that, we’re a pretty good football team.”
Page opens its season Friday at home against Central at 7 p.m.
