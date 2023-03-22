LURAY — It was a classic battle between two county rivals that consistently bring out some of the best crowds high school sports can offer.
Page County only needed five innings to finish the job, though, quickly defeating Luray 10-0 in a Bull Run District baseball victory held at Bulldog Field on Tuesday.
The Panthers scored six runs across the second and third innings and added four more to their lead in the top of the fifth to secure the victory.
Page County head coach Wayne Comer said his relatively young team continues to improve, and they showed up to Luray On Tuesday and did what they had to do to win a rivalry contest.
"They came out to play in this rivalry [game]," Comer said. "We just came out and took it to them. That's all I can say."
Comer has seen his team grow in many areas of the game through their first three games.
"We've been improving on defense and we're controlling the bats better," Comer said. "[We're] putting the ball in play when we have to. [We're] swinging the bat well when we have runners in scoring position. I give them all the credit."
Panthers senior center fielder Hayden Plum came through with a run and two RBIs.
Plum said they put the bat on the ball in an all-around great team effort in the victory.
Plum said he feels the team is starting to come into its element, but something that's maintained throughout is the team's energy.
"We haven't gotten down once this year," Plum said. "It's just a good feeling to come in here and everyone's got your back."
The Panthers scored 10 runs on 13 hits. Plum, Adam Short, Sean Cave, and Jacob Williams all racked up two hits each for Page County.
The Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1 Bull Run) had three hits and were struck out eight times by Page's Colby Cave, who tossed a complete game.
Luray head coach Charlie Shepard had a message for his team after the game.
"We're better than this," Shepard said. "Tonight, we didn't do any phase of the game well. I challenged the guys to make that commitment to get better individually to make the team better."
Landon Vile saw the most mound time for Luray, pitching three innings and fanning six strikeouts. Colby Cave pitched the entire game, facing 19 batters and allowing only one walk.
Cave said his fastball and belief in himself were his biggest weapons on the mound.
"That's my best pitch for right now," Colby said. "I like mixing it in every once in a while, [but] just having confidence is the main thing."
Comer said that Colby's effort on Tuesday was just the latest example of why the junior is shining as the team's top pitcher this year.
"He pitched last year and did a good job, and it's carried over into this year," Comer said. "He's just a tremendous athlete. I let him go and throw as many pitches as the rules will let you."
The Panthers (3-0, 2-0 Bull Run) host Rappahannock County on Thursday in non-district action. The Bulldogs travel to Central on Thursday for a second district clash.
Shepard hopes his team takes Tuesday's experience and uses it as motivation rather than fall victim to dwelling on the past.
"You need to let this burn like a fire on the inside, but you've got to turn the page," Shepard said. "The sun will come up tomorrow [and] we've got work to do at practice. … The only people that can fix tonight are us."
Any time Luray and Page County meet on the field, a level of bragging rights comes with whoever wins, and that remained true Tuesday.
Plum was happy that they were the ones victorious.
"It's a great thing," Plum said. "It's fun beating these other teams, but especially when you beat your county rival. It's one of the best feelings."
