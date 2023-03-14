Sophomore infielder Tyler Shifflett’s RBI grounder to short brought home senior Adam Short, and Page County walked off with a 3-2 victory over Bull Run District opponent Clarke County in prep baseball in Shenandoah on Monday.
It was a thrilling start to the season for the Panthers, who saw Short get on base with a one-out triple before junior standout infielder Noah Lucas was intentionally walked, setting up Shifflett’s game-winning knock in the bottom of the eighth inning.
On the mound is where Page was most impressive, with junior Colby Cave getting the start and tossing 6.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks, with eight strikeouts. Lucas later pitched one inning of one-hit relief with a punchout as well.
Short had the best night at the plate as he finished 2-for-4 with that triple in the eighth and all three runs scored for the Panthers, while Shifflett had a hit and two RBIs.
Other key contributors for Page included senior outfielder Hayden Plum with a double, while senior Jacob Williams, a basketball standout, also added a hit in his debut.
For the Eagles (0-1, 0-1 Bull Run), it was a brutal loss to take after a strong start from junior ace Quenton Slusher, who allowed one unearned run on three hits and zero walks with seven strikeouts before being relieved by senior Hunter Norton in the sixth inning.
At the plate for Clarke, Slusher, Norton, Wilson Taylor, Camden McCarty, and Aiden Wagner all finished with one hit apiece, while Norton also added the lone RBI.
The Panthers (1-0, 1-0 Bull Run) will host non-district opponent Warren County on Friday, while the Eagles host district foe Rappahannock County on March 21.
