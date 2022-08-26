WOODSTOCK — Page County hung tough with Central for a half on Friday night.
In the second half, the Panthers began to wear down as the Falcons pulled away for a 38-0 Bull Run District victory.
“The score didn’t really reflect how well we really executed,” Page County coach James May said. “We came in kind of the underdogs. I hope the kids understand how well we really played.”
Page County outgained Central in yards from scrimmage in the first half, 79-51.
The Panthers had several opportunities to score but couldn’t convert.
Central took a 7-0 lead on a 75-yard punt return by senior Luc Retrosi. Central senior Cully Neese caught the ball and handed it off to Retrosi on a reverse and Retrosi ran down the sidelines for the score with five minutes left in the first quarter.
“That’s just something we do,” Retrosi said of the punt return. “We executed it in practice all week, so I had no doubt it would work.”
The Panthers were forced to punt again and this time Retrosi caught the ball and handed it to Neese for a 17-yard gain.
The Falcons picked up a first down, but the drive stalled and they settled for a 30-yard field goal by Retrosi for a 10-0 lead with 10:59 left in the opening half.
The Panthers put together a strong drive on the ensuing possession. Page County quarterback Hayden Plum completed a 45-yard pass to Stephon Hawkins to move the ball to the Central 35. However they did not pick up another first down, and Central’s James Bland intercepted a Plum pass in the end zone with 9:02 left in the first half.
The Panthers started their first possession of the second half with a 13-play drive. They moved the ball to the Central 28, but then turned the ball over on downs and Central then took control of the game.
The Falcons scored touchdowns on four straight possessions. Central senior Tyler Forbes scored on a 7-yard run, and Retrosi caught a pass from sophomore quarterback Nick Barahona. Central’s Jorge Guzman Lucero and Davon Ridgley added touchdown runs of 34 and 28, respectively in the fourth quarter.
“I think we gained some respect with our defense tonight,” May said. “Our offense, we got some things to work on. We got some players that’s very good. We’ll showcase them the next couple weeks.”
