Panthers Have Plenty Of Reason To Believe

SHENANDOAH — It’s been a roller coaster of a season for Page County.
The Panthers have displayed the ability to beat anyone on any given night.
They’ve also been prone to getting upset against weaker opponents at times.
But such is life in the Bull Run District, and as Page got set for postseason play, head coach E.J. Wyant and his players knew what it would take to win games.
“Playing for each other,” Wyant said. “Trusting and believing in each other, selflessness. heart, grit, determination, and effort. Execution. All those go into being consistent. At the end of the day, most of the time, the team the most consistent ends up winning.”
The Panthers closed the regular season with an overtime loss at the hands of East Rockingham and then fell in the opening round of the district tournament.
But entering the regional bracket against rival Luray on Tuesday, there was a reason for Page to believe it could get a win and possibly make a postseason run.
“I think we’ve grown in every facet of the game,” Wyant said. “Offensively, we are playing smarter and being more patient than we were in November. We are moving the ball well and working to get the best shot possible. It’s not ‘my’ shot, it’s ‘our’ shot. Our offensive action has been more consistent as of late also. Defensively, we have been pretty solid night and night out. We strive to make our opponents work to get good shots. I believe we’ve also grown in our understanding of situational basketball.”
The Bull Run District was won by Clarke County this year but filled with parity.
Strasburg is a contender in Region 2B, along with Luray and a handful of others.
But the Panthers beat the Bulldogs in the regular season, proving that their postseason aspirations may have some merit despite an up-and-down year.
“We have all matured a lot as athletes throughout the season,” Page junior Faith Mason said. “We’ve been learning each player’s strong points and utilizing that on the court.”
Four seniors are on the Page roster — Alexis Frymyer, Montana Foltz, Jocelyne Rinker, and Lauren Hensley — and all have played a vital role.
But freshman Ali Purdham is a rising star for the Panthers, and other young pieces such as Mason, Bailee Gaskins, Adryn “Boo” Martin, Carter Umberger, and Taryn Eppard have given those inside the program a reason to be excited for several years to come.
“I believe there really is [a lot of excitement],” Martin said. “We have a lot of potential in our younger girls, and the resources and people willing to help take them to the next level. It will all come down to if they’re willing to put in the work.”
Leadership this season has come from a collective effort by the team players said.
Each day, situations vary, meaning different players step up and lead the way.
“There was never just one person specifically,” Mason said. “Our team would have different players stepping up to help lead when we needed someone to fill those shoes.”
The highs and lows of the season can sometimes be too much to overcome in sports.
But despite struggling with consistency at times, Page County has stayed believing.
And whether it’s a magical Cinderella-type run this season or building a foundation for years to come, the Panthers can leave this season with their heads held high.
“We have to play as a team,” Martin said. “We have to show selflessness and play for one another, rather than ourselves. We have to display heart, grit, determination and effort. If we can do these things, I have no doubt we’ll be successful.”
