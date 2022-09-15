You have to give Nolan Jeffries and James May credit for their approach.
Both head coaches — Jeffries in his sixth year at Luray and May in his first with Page County — are preaching the right things ahead of this week's rivalry showdown.
But everyone involved with both programs knows just how much is at stake this week.
"We can say that we prepare the same for every opponent, but everyone knows what is on the line this week," May said. "I think we all are a little more focused and determined."
The Panthers host the Bulldogs on Friday at 7 p.m. at Buddy Comer Stadium.
It is a rivalry that dates back 60 years, but has been dominated mostly by Luray.
"We need to continue to be physical on the attack," Jeffries said. "Our offensive line has done a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage in our first two games. Our power offense is built on deception, so we need to maintain a level of selflessness and carry out fakes for one another to maintain team success on the ground."
The Bulldogs have won 13 of their last 14 against Page. The lone win for the Panthers came in a 37-28 victory in the spring of 2021 — a win still talked about in Shenandoah.
But folks around the Page program believe the gap has been tightened in recent years and despite a 1-2 start this season, the Panthers are hoping an upset will get them on track.
"Our guys are disappointed in our execution," said May, who was a longtime defensive coordinator before his promotion. "Hopefully we step it up in practice this week."
Luray is averaging 412 rushing yards per game this season, led by standout running backs Kenny Frye and Brady Jenkins along with other key pieces who have emerged.
Frye leads the Bulldogs with 16 carries for 257 yards while Jenkins has 22 carries for 222 yards and a trio of scores. Drayvin Stevens and Caison Bryant have over 100 yards apiece on the ground for Luray while seven other players have at least one carry each.
"The most impressive thing about our run game so far this season is that our offensive line has accepted the challenge and is executing at a high level," Jeffries said. "With that being said, we have been able to get sizable contributions from a variety of running backs. Brady Jenkins and Kenny Frye have led the way, but Drayvin Stevens and Caison Bryant have also ran the ball exceptionally well. Our offense works best when we are balanced and you don't know what back will hurt you on any given night."
The Panthers, meanwhile, have struggled defensively as they're allowing 33 points per game. In their two losses to Central and Staunton, they've been outscored 73-2.
"We had several guys out or just returning from illness," May said about last week's loss to the Storm. "It really affected our ability to attack the way we wanted."
When Jeffries looks at Page, he doesn't see a team that is dealing with early struggles.
Instead, he sees a group that is led by an experienced signal-caller and has a strong offensive line that can make a difference in a physical game such as the one this week.
"When watching Page, the first thing that jumps out is their quarterback, Hayden Plum," Jeffries said. "He is extremely athletic and he throws the ball fairly well. Hayden has the capability of hurting you with his legs and his arm. He has a couple of big offensive linemen in front of him that do a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage."
Coming off a bye week, Luray is surely feeling good about how it looks thus far.
The Bulldogs opened with a rout of Rock Ridge on the road and in a game that was supposed to be close in Week 1, they ran away with a blowout of Buffalo Gap.
"I loved the resiliency that our kids displayed," Jeffries said. "Gap came out and sustained a drive that lasted the entire first quarter. After being hit with that long drive, we answered quickly and did not look back. I'm so proud of our kids for staying together and responding positively. We will definitely need to be able to carry our resiliency with us from this game as our schedule will only get tougher from here."
Last season, Luray jumped out to a 4-0 start before ending the year on a six-game skid.
So despite two strong games to open this season, the Bulldogs are far from satisfied.
"We understand that we need to continue to get better each day in order to achieve our goals," Jeffries said. "This group is mature and focused on doing things the right way."
If the Panthers are going to pull off an upset this week, they know where it will start.
"This game will be the biggest test of physicality and heart we have seen," May said.
For the Bulldogs, simply avoiding a letdown is the focus this week coming off a bye.
But playing against Page County will certainly help prevent any lack of motivation.
And although both Jeffries and May are sticking to the script with quotes this week, there's no doubt the coaches and players for both program know how big this one is.
"We always talk and preach about controlling our emotions," Jeffries said. "That will be especially important this week in a rivalry game. We don't want to change much in our approach to the game. We want to focus on ourselves, control what we can control and eliminate any unneeded distractions."
