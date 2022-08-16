SHENANDOAH — Before practice began Monday, players circled around James May as he went over what he liked — and disliked — from their scrimmage against East Hardy last week.
Even though May is in his first year as head coach of the Page County football program, there's plenty of familiarity there between him and the players.
“I love playing for Coach May," Panthers senior Ty Davis said. "He’s been there for me ever since I stepped up. He’s always there with tips and been great to play for.”
Davis, a linebacker, has spent plenty of time with his new head coach as May served as the team'd defensive coordinator for the past 13 seasons under Joey Soltis.
But when Soltis resigned following last season, an opportunity to take over the program arrived for May and thus far, it's went as well as he could have imagined.
“Not a very big adjustment," May said. "As the defensive coordinator, I’ve had control of that side of the football and was allowed to have full control of that side of the football. The relationship with the kids is big. It’s been quite easy. I’ve surrounded myself with good guys. We’re not reinventing the wheel, just going with things that have been successful for us.”
May is a 1996 graduate of Page County and a former player at the school himself, so he's seen the ups and downs the program has been through over the years up close and personal.
That's why, after back-to-back winning seasons that suddenly put the Panthers in the conversation for a Bull Run District title throughout the preseason a year ago, a season that ended with the team going just 4-6 was quite disheartening.
“We want to get back on track," Page lineman Noah Lucas said. "We haven’t been where we needed to be. Even last year, we should have been a lot better than we were. We didn’t care. Coach May is bringing a hard-working mentality and I think that’ll help us a lot. We need to get back on track and be what we can be.”
Last year, depth was undoubtedly the biggest issue for the Panthers as they not only suffered several key injuries to big-time players but lacked bodies to replace them.
With increased numbers this season, May has been able to not only build more depth but also crack down on discipline a bit more because of the roster options he has.
“The biggest thing, with the amount of kids we have out, is you’re able to do more things," May said. "We practice hard and going hard. We’re strong and in shape. Everything we’ve asked the kids to do, it seems like they’ve responded well.”
May called the offseason "the best" he's been a part of since he became a part of the program as a coach, noting that attendance almost tripled from the summer of 2021.
One year after being unable to finish its JV season due to a lack of players, the Panthers now have over 30 players on that team and over 65 in the program collectively.
“It’s been a lot of fun," Noah Lucas said. "There’s been a lot of hard work instilled in us. The last couple of years, we had one hard practice a week. This year, we’re really working hard. I think we’re pushing to be where we want to be instead of saying it."
The players said there's a sense of accountability with May that has trickled down to the players, allowing leaders of the team to hold their teammates to a higher standard on and off the field.
It has resulted in sharper practices and a burning desire to gain more success.
“It motivated me a lot," senior offensive and defensive lineman Logan Lucas said. "We had a lot of good talent last year, but we just threw it all away. No one wanted to come play. We had no discipline. … This year, it’s just been different.”
Because of leaders such as Noah and Logan Lucas, along with Davis, the Panthers believe they could be set to surprise folks and get back on track this season.
“We’re ahead on leadership," May said. "Our leaders are established right away. They’re the type that want to be leaders. We’ve got a lot of new guys. … The leadership is there to get the program, as a whole, headed in the right direction.”
There were a few laughs May shared with his players before practice Monday as the camaraderie he and his assistants have with the team was on full display.
But as he pulled the whistle to his mouth to get practice underway, the tone of the Page players and coaches shifted quickly as they prepared to get to work.
“Nothing is given to you and we know that," Noah Lucas said. "Our mindset has changed and we’re working harder. We have to be that blue-collar team. That should be us, what we’re known for. The Page on our jersey should mean, ‘Oh, they work hard.’ That’s what we want to be.”
