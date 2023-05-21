SHENANDOAH — After five scoreless innings, the bats finally came alive.
Page County defeated East Rockingham 4-3 on Friday in Shenandoah, winning a thrilling rivalry game and capturing the Bull Run District regular-season title with an 11-1 record in league play.
“It’s great for the girls,” Panthers veteran head coach Alan Knight said after the victory. “It’s a great win for us because of who we just beat, because it’s East Rock and they’re very good. Secondly, it’s the come-from-behind [aspect], which was great for our kids.”
Junior pitcher Bailee Gaskins got the win for Page County, throwing a complete seven innings with three runs on 10 hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Senior Madison Arbaugh took the loss for East Rock, throwing 6.1 innings and giving up four runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
“I knew I just needed to stay calm and limit the damage,” Gaskins said. “[I] just had to get outs, keep them off the board.”
The game looked like a pitcher’s duel right out of the gate, as Arbaugh allowed no more than two singles in the first five innings. Gaskins had a perfect game with three strikeouts until Arbaugh led off the top of the fourth with a single to center field. Junior Isabelle Cubbage reached on a grounder to shortstop, but Arbaugh was out at second. Senior Bria Berriochoa singled to left field, and Senior Emma Cude’s double to left made the score 1-0 Eagles with two runners in scoring position.
That would be all, as Gaskins struck out the next two batters to escape. The Panthers threatened in the bottom half, as Gaskins reached on an error at shortstop and stole second, but she was caught stealing third to end the inning.
Senior Sarah Monger started the top of the fifth with a single to left, took second on an error, and then reached third on a wild pitch to put pressure on the Panthers. Junior Kendall Morris bunted to first, and the throw home would be late to push the lead to 2-0. Junior Emily Campbell then grounded out to first, and Morris pushed her luck in trying to take third and retired. Arbaugh doubled to left but was thrown out at home trying to score on a single from Cubbage.
The Eagles were at it again in the sixth, as Berriochoa led off with a double to center, reached third on a Cude groundout, and scored on a wild pitch. Senior Ashlyn Herring singled to right, but Gaskins retired the next two to end the threat. With one out in the bottom half, junior Arianna Roudabush and senior Jocelyne Rinker each doubled to cut the lead to two. Gaskins flew out to right and move Rinker to third, but that would be all, as Arbaugh ended the inning with a groundout.
East Rockingham tried to add some insurance in the top of the seventh, with Morris and Arbaugh each hitting singles. With one out, Cubbage ground into a force play at second, putting runners on the corners for Berriochoa. She could not bring anyone home, as a groundout to Gaskins allowed the Panthers to escape.
Junior Emme Baugher led off the bottom of the seventh with a double to center and came home on a single from junior Savannah Shifflet to make it a one-run game. Sophomore Karleigh Austin singled to center, and freshman Ali Purdham walked to load the bases for junior Adryn Martin, who singled to center to tie the game. Roudabush hit a sacrifice fly to center for the first out, but Austin would beat the throw home to walk the game off.
Page County had four runs (all earned) on eight hits with one error and five runners left on base. East Rockingham scored three runs (all earned) on ten hits with one error and stranded six.
For the Panthers, Baugher went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Shifflet went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Roudabush went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Rinker and Martin were both 1-for-3 with an RBI. Austin went 1-for-2 with a run scored. Gaskins went 1-for-3. Purdham was 0-for-2 with a walk.
For the Eagles, Arbaugh was 3-for-4. Berriochoa was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Cude and Morris were both 1-for-3 with an RBI. Monger was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Cubbage was 1-for-4 with a run scored. Herring was 1-for-3.
The top-seeded Panthers (17-3, 11-2 Bull Run) will host Mountain View in the Bull Run District quarterfinals on Monday at 6 p.m. The No. 2 Eagles (14-6, 10-2 Bull Run) will host No. 7 Rappahannock County at 6:30 pm for their quarterfinal matchup.
Gaskins said her team must take it one game at a time to make a deep playoff run.
“We need to make sure we focus and not look too far ahead, because if we look too far ahead, once we look back to where we’re at in the moment, we’ll find ourselves down in a game we can’t afford to lose,” Gaskins said. “So we just have to make sure we take it one game at a time, win one game at a time, and we’ll go from there.”
