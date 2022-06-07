SHENANDOAH — Page County softball coach Alan Knight said “speed kills” after the Panthers’ matchup with Nottoway on Tuesday.
The phrase fits Page County well, referring to his team’s stellar base running and an inside-the-park home run. It summed up the rainy Virginia High School League Class 2 quarterfinal game in Shenandoah, the final one at home for the Panthers this season, as Page County cruised past the Cougars 14-0 in five innings to advance to the state semifinals.
“We were very fortunate,” said Knight, the long-tenured coach of the Panthers. “We hit the ball very, very well today. I mean, we hit the ball extremely well.”
Last season, Page County missed out on the chance to play for a state title. With the VHSL only taking one team in each region, the Panthers fell in the regional finals and Knight said a talented group missed out on a big opportunity.
The head coach said about 10 players on his roster this season remember that, and that’s why they play so aggressively at each at-bat.
“There’s a group of kids last year [that were] extremely disappointed,” Knight said. “That’s what was great about this group this year, they got a chance to go.”
Page County was shut out in last season’s regional final to Buffalo Gap and the team said they’ve learned how not to let up on the gas this year.
Against Nottoway, the Panthers’ bats were hot from start to finish.
“We all came together really nice [to] hit the ball,” senior Marissa Monger said. “We put our heads together and really dominated hitting-wise.”
Dominated is the right word for it. The Panthers scored eight runs combined in the first two innings, with almost the entire batting order plating in each other those innings. It was a mix of small ball, speed, and the occasional home run or two but everything the Cougars threw at the Panthers, Page pounced on.
Page County’s offense started in the first. Sophomore pitcher Bailee Gaskins scored two runners with a two-RBI single. Singles are what the Panthers used in the first inning, as two more batters followed behind Gaskins, singling and getting runners home.
In the second, Monger hit the ball hard, going all the way to the wall. With some throws and fielding choices, though, Monger ran all four bases, notching a home run in her last game at Page County.
“They were like ‘Keep running,’” Monger said. “And I was like, ‘OK,’ so I just kept running.”
Gaskins herself had a day at the plate. In the second, the sophomore had a two-run shot, the first ball to leave the park on the day, and it was 8-0 Page County.
“I just saw a pitch that I want it and I went after it,” Gaskins said. “It worked out.”
In the circle, Gaskins through a complete game. Nottoway threatened in the top of the first, with runners on second and third and one out. Gaskins came up with a fielder’s choice and a strikeout, sending down the Cougars and the visitors never came back.
Gaskins said producing offensively and defensively today took the pressure off her back.
“It means everything,” Gaskins said. “We work hard every day at practice and we never take any pitch off at all. We’re just always going after everything.”
In the third, Jocelyne Rinker highlighted the scoring with a three-run shot, making the score 12-0. A few more runs trickled in in the fourth and then Gaskins sealed the deal in the top of the fifth.
“I love pitching, I love my team,” said Gaskins, who finished with four strikeouts. “I love helping them and I’m just glad I get to help him with this opportunity, getting us to states.”
In 2019, Page County reached the state tournament a year after winning it in 2018 and Monger was a freshman on that team. Now a senior, she said getting to travel to Salem in her last season with Page County means the world to her and she is going to do whatever it takes to win the state title.
“I’m so excited,” Monger said. “I did this my freshman year and it was a really cool experience and I’m glad I get to experience sad again.”
Page plays Dan River on Friday in the Class 2 semifinals at 1 p.m. at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.
Knight said his team has a couple of days to practice, but then it’s on to finish the job at the state tournament.
“We’re gonna practice for two more days and take a trip to Salem and see what we can do,” Knight said.
Nottoway 000 00 — 0 2 1
Page County 444 20 — 14 14 0
Fulford, Atkins, Shelton and Epps. Gaskins and Hensley. W — Gaskins. L — Hensley. HR — PC: Monger, second inning, none on.Gaskins, second inning, one on. Rinker, third inning, two on.
