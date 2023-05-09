After 23 pitches and two pitching changes, it looked like another long night on Monday.
But along came sophomore pitcher Tyler Shifflett, who came up big-time on the mound, as Page County defeated Clarke County 10-4 in Bull Run District baseball in Berryville.
Shifflett was the third pitcher to take the mound for the Panthers, but ultimately finished the game. He allowed one run on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched. At the plate, he also went 1-for-4 with a single and an RBI.
The Panthers scored five runs in the seventh innings to blow a close game open.
With the much-needed victory, Page County snapped a six-game losing streak.
Junior infielder Noah Lucas had another big night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a homer, three runs scored, and a pair of RBIs for the Panthers in the victory.
Adam Short, a senior infielder, also had two hits and two runs scored for Page, while senior Hayden Plum finished with a pair of hits, two stolen bases, and a run scored.
Jordan Foster, junior infielder, added a double and two RBIs for Page County.
For the Eagles, sophomore infielder Wilson Taylor was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, while freshman outfielder Camden McCarty had a solid night with a single and two RBIs.
Page (5-11, 5-8 Bull Run) returns to action Friday with a district game at home against Central, while Clarke (6-10, 4-8 Bull Run) will travel to the Falcons on Wednesday.
Page County 301 010 5 — 10 9 1
Clarke County 300 100 0 – 4 9 5
Cave, Lucas (1), Shifflett (1), and Foltz. Wagner, Norton (5), Sipe (7), and McCarty. W — Shifflett. L — Sipe. 2B — PC: Foster. CC: Sipe, Slusher. HR — PC: Lucas. TB — PC: Short (2), Lucas (5), Foster (2), Foltz, Plum (2), Shifflett. CC: Wagner, Fowler (2), McCarty, Sipe (2), Slusher (2), Wood, Taylor (2). SF — CC: McCarty. HBP — PC: S. Cave, Williams, Short, Plum. CC: Fowler, Wood. SB — PC: Monger, Williams, Plum (2). CC: McKenzie, Sipe. LOB — PC: 9. CC: 10.
