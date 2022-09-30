SHENANDOAH — On what was a rainy and soggy night, Page County’s rushing attack stole the show.
The Panthers only attempted one pass while they combined to run 55 times for 492 yards to beat Bath County 44-25 on Friday night in prep football action inside Buddy Comer Stadium in Shenandoah.
Hayden Plum did the most damage for the Panthers, rushing 24 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns, while Ty Davis added 231 yards and two scores on 20 carries.
“The I-formation is back at Page County,” Page County head coach James May said. “The coaches are a little more comfortable with it, the kids seem to like it. It suits our personnel a little bit better. That’s probably what we’re going to stick with moving forward.”
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Panthers and kept their record unblemished against Bath County all-time.
“We had to win tonight,” May said. “I’ll tell you, that Bath County team isn't the same old Bath County team that we played before. … It started out a little slow, but we took control in the second half and did what we needed to do.”
Bath County moved the ball with ease on its opening drive, using five plays to go 60 yards, capped by a Wyatt Campbell 6-yard rushing touchdown.
But it didn’t take long for the Panthers to respond. Just a pair of plays after the Chargers scored, Hayden Plum broke off a 56-yard rushing touchdown to level the score.
The Chargers then moved the ball well again, using a 34-yard pass from Gwin to Kamoy Stone, who was stopped at the 5-yard line. It only took the Chargers two more plays to find the end zone as Campbell kept for a 7-yard rushing score.
In what looked like it was going to be a track meet on the field, Bath County’s defense made its first stop early in the second quarter as Page County went for it on 4th-and-12. The Chargers’ defense found its way into the backfield, forcing Plum to run almost 20 yards backwards before his pass fell incomplete.
But Page County’s defense answered, forcing a turnover on downs, which the Panthers were able to turn into points.
The Panthers handed the ball to Plum for the entirety of the drive, which he capped with an 18-yard rushing touchdown as he dove for the pylon.
On the first play of the second half, Plum limped off, so the Panthers turned to Ty Davis to be the featured back. Davis used his 217-pound frame to bulldoze through Chargers defenders.
Davis rushed for 56 yards on the drive until Plum returned to cap the series with a 12-yard rushing touchdown, his third of the night.
After forcing a Bath County punt, Page County found itself on its own 1-yard line for its worst starting field position of the night.
That wasn’t an issue for the Panthers, driving 99 yards down the field, using all running plays to score. Davis capped the series with a 19-yard rushing score as he walked into the endzone untouched.
May said Davis is a guy he trusts to carry the ball and it showed. But since Davis lines up at fullback in the I-formation, May posed another question.
“What is it to dislike about him?” May said with a laugh.
The Panthers kept the Chargers off the scoreboard for most of the game, but Campbell engineered a drive, aided by a personal foul penalty to score on a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Just when it appeared the Chargers had momentum rolling, the Panthers rushing attack took control. Davis and Plum helped the Panthers march down the field, which was capped by Plum’s fourth touchdown of the night.
After a quick strike score from Bath County, Page went back to work on the ground, led by Davis. He broke off a 51-yard run to get the Panthers deep inside the Chargers’ territory before punching it in from two yards out.
That long run from Davis surprised May, but it was a fitting for it to happen on the Panthers’ final drive of the night.
“He gets the energy from somewhere, man," May said. “He’s kind of a bigger kid, he showed me a little bit more speed than I thought he had.”
Bath County 13 0 0 12 - 25
Page County 6 8 6 24 - 44
First Quarter
BC – Campbell 6 run (kick failed), 10:22.
PC – Plum 56 run (2-point failed), 9:34.
BC – Campbell 7 run (Turner kick), 5:22.
Second Quarter
PC – Plum 18 run (2-point good). 5:15.
Third Quarter:
PC – Plum 12 run (2-point failed), 7:47.
Fourth Quarter:
PC – Davis 19 run (2-point good), 10:41.
BC – Campbell 1 run (2-point failed), 8:03.
PC – Plum 35 run (2-point good), 6:40
BC – Ryder 1 pass from Campbell (2-point failed), 4:03.
PC – Davis 2 run (2-point good), 2:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.