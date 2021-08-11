SHENANDOAH — There were some schematic changes — both offensively and defensively — that Joey Soltis has made during his tenure as the football coach at Page County.
Of course, the cyclical nature of high school sports always has an impact, too.
But when trying to figure out why the Panthers have gone from a program that won just three games in Soltis' first four seasons as coach (2012-2015) to one that has now reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, the veteran coach didn't take long to point to the reason.
“It starts with our kids," Soltis said. "They’ve been dedicated to what we’ve been trying to do. They tend to be more focused, getting more work. It’s paying off.”
Page was winless in 2012 and 2014 under Soltis, won two games in 2013 and one in 2015 before a gradual rise to becoming a postseason-caliber team.
Back-to-back three-win seasons in 2016 and 2017 were the precursor for a four-win campaign in 2018.
Then, in 2019, the Panthers snapped a 26-year playoff drought when they went 8-3 with a trip to the Region 2B playoffs, where they fell to Buckingham County in the first round.
“Our team, over the last couple of years, is taking it more seriously," Page County quarterback Hayden Plum said. "No one is really messing around. Everyone is coming to play this year. We know we’re expected to be good.”
During the condensed five-game season this past spring, the Panthers went 4-1 with their lone regular-season loss coming in a 14-7 setback to Strasburg.
Then, in the playoffs, the Rams ended Page's season with a 17-0 shutout win.
“If we can just do a good job of focusing on what we need to do and make it about us, we should be able to experience similar success," Soltis said before practice this week. "You can’t get wrapped up in predicting wins and losses. Sometimes there are things you can’t control. We just want to get better.”
The Panthers have an array of experience returning to the field this season and are considered by many to be one of the top teams in the Bull Run District.
“It’s exciting, nice to get back to a normal year," Page defensive end Brandon Dawson said. "We’re out here, working hard. It feels really good. I expect much better than what’s happened before. I expect even better than last year. We know we have good kids in good spots. I feel like we’re set, feel pretty good.”
Panthers running back Blake Turpen is expected to be one of the biggest leaders for his squad and will take on a major workload increase in the backfield after the loss of Andrew Lilly.
He said having a normal preseason schedule is a major advantage for Page.
“We have more time to practice, get in what we didn’t have a chance to do last year," Turpen said. "I think we’ll have a better outcome this year. We’ve got a good group and a lot of talent returning, so I think it’ll be a good season.”
For Plum, after debuting as the Panthers signal-caller during the spring, he said he now feels more prepared to lead the PCHS offense on the field this fall.
“It’s way better," Plum said. "Last year, I just kind of got thrown into it and didn’t have a chance to learn anything. This year, I know the offense and know everybody around me. We pretty much have the same team coming back. We’ve got a bunch of playmakers.”
Soltis said his main focus this preseason is installing more of the playbook than he was able to in the spring, but also working on the basics.
“It allows us to expand a little more with what we’re doing," Soltis said. "It really helps the young kids because they’re getting more work. … It allows everyone to get just a bit more experience and get their fundamentals down.”
There's no doubt the Panthers have higher expectations now than they have had at any time under Soltis and, perhaps, in the last few decades.
The reason for that growth can be pointed to a lot of things, but Soltis insists that it wouldn't have been possible without the commitment from his players.
“I see a lot more of that — people putting more time in the weight room and stuff," Turpen said. "We’re busting our butts in practice. Everyone is just coming together good as a team, giving our all every play. We’re just hoping to make it back to the spot where we left off last year.”
