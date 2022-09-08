Leading up to last week's season opener on the road at Covington, first-year Staunton head coach Michael Bell said he had remained pretty poised.
It wasn't until about an hour before kickoff that the longtime Storm assistant, who now takes over as the lead guy, started to get some pregame jitters.
Fortunately, they didn't derail his team's performance as Staunton dominated in every phase of the game and ran away with a blowout victory on the road.
"I have a great group of coaches and a great group of players," Bell said. "The players were positive and we had a good week of practice. The energy and excitement the kids had after the win was awesome and made me feel good as a coach."
The well-beloved Bell will now look for win No. 2 as head coach of the Storm when they host Page County in a key early-season non-district battle at Winston Wine Memorial Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park on Friday at 7 p.m.
Coincidentally, it will be another first-year head coach and longtime, well-respected assistant in James May on the other sideline leading the Panthers.
And much like Bell, he is also coming off his first career head coaching win.
"It was great to get our first win," May said. "It was an all-around team effort."
While Staunton coasted to a victory in its opener behind a stingy defense and an explosive offense, the Panthers had to dig deep and come back in the fourth.
Ultimately, Page did enough to defeat Nelson County on the road and although it wasn't necessarily easy, it showed the Page coaching staff the team had grit.
"Our players had to dig deep," May said. "They showed a lot of heart and determination. Adversity and how we handle it will determine how good we are."
Led by standout junior linebacker Peyton Dunn, the Storm limited Covington to just seven points and the unit looked much improved from a season ago.
Offensively, it was quarterback Walker Darby, who led the Shenandoah District in passing in 2021, picking up where he left off as he went 7-of-9 for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Kayden Jackson was on the receiving end of one of the scores.
"I felt our defense played well," Bell said earlier this week. "Defense was aggressive and ran to the ball. Our offense put points on the board, which is always a good thing but we still have a lot of work to do. We just have to keep working on some fundamental aspects and keep improving each day."
As a former defensive coordinator for the Panthers, May is familiar with the speed and athleticism the Storm bring to the field and how dangerous it is.
The hope for Page is that it can use a physical approach combined with the size of its line to get an advantage on Staunton in the trenches throughout the night.
"We will have to bottle them up," May said. "We have to be more physical."
Both coaches said that last week's win brought confidence for their squads, which any team can use at this time of the year, but it's time to move on.
For Bell, his nerves may not be quite as high as they were before the opener.
But in the end, the first-year head coach is surely hoping for the same result.
"We just have to execute, be disciplined and trust each other," Bell said. "Every game brings a new challenge. We just have to be physically and mentally prepared to face it."
