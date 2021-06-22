SHENANDOAH — Since T.R. Williams debuted as a freshman in 2018 and guided the Page County baseball team to a state championship as a baby-faced, 14-year-old ace, the future of the program was in great hands.
The 6-foot, 155-pound product quickly became one of the top prospects in the state, committed to Virginia Tech early and took the Panthers back to the state tournament his sophomore year, where they came up short in the semifinals.
But with his younger brother, Lance, in middle school and quickly gaining attention for his potential with each passing year, the idea of the two playing together was what truly made the mouths of Page County fans water.
“Since last year, we planned to win it all but it got taken away from us," said Lance Williams, who is now a sophomore standout with the Panthers. "So to come back this year and win it all with a new team would be very special.”
When Page takes on Poquoson on Wednesday in the Virginia High School League Class 2 baseball semifinals at 6 p.m. in Shenandoah, it'll be a bit unexpected.
For the Panthers, they say 2020 was supposed to be their year with a team that had a loaded senior class and both Williams brothers playing together finally.
But when the VHSL was forced to cancel the season due to COVID-19, it was a missed opportunity and this year's Page team dealt with major adversity.
“Pulling together as a team and improving together has really helped us pull through," said Lance Williams, who is also a Virginia Tech commit.
When T.R. Williams was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome in February, the game of baseball, understandably, became the least of concerns in Shenandoah.
As T.R. has continued to battle back, however, he's watched as his teammates have improved and the team has looked more like the program's standard.
“There’s been big-time growth," said T.R. Williams, who first returned as a designated hitter early in the season in a game at East Rockingham. "Everyone is stepping up and we’re playing our best ball right now. Hopefully, we can keep on playing like we are now and win a state championship.”
When T.R. first returned as a hitter, his family and coaches believed he'd do that sparingly and toss an inning or two if the team was up big. Then, as his progression continued at a rapid pace, the Panthers began looking at him more.
In 2018 and 2019, it was T.R. Williams taking the mound in the biggest games for Page County. So after Lance Williams helped the Panthers earn a regional semifinal win over Madison County, it was only right that older brother came next.
“It was a very special moment for him and for our family to see him throw a heck of a game, especially after what he’s been through," Lance Williams said.
T.R. Wiliams pitched a complete game, giving up just one run on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out 11 for Page County in a 9-1 win over Buckingham County in the Region 2B championship game. He was also 3-for-3 at the plate.
“There was a little bit of an adrenaline rush, but I was really just planning on going the whole game," T.R. said. "At the end, I really had more adrenaline because I wanted to finish that thing out and get the complete game.”
In past years, playing in the state semifinals was an expectation but it comes as a bit of a surprise for a Panthers team that lost three games this season.
Lance Williams was the Region 2B Player of the Year with his brother out but now with his older sibling back in full swing, a state title is back as a possibility.
“We’ve definitely gotten a whole lot better from the beginning of the season," Page County junior infielder Aidan Painter said. "We were young, but we’re getting used to it. We’ve really been focused and practicing hard.”
Page County is now just two wins away from winning a state title — something many around the program said they may not have expected this season.
“Since we’ve been to the playoffs before, we are playing better now and focused more," T.R. Williams said on Tuesday. "We’re there to go out and get a win.”
Since T.R. first arrived on the mound at Page, the program was in good hands.
Now, in his senior season, his unexpected return has put them there again.
“We definitely feel like the underdogs this year, but I think we’ve got it," he said.
