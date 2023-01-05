LURAY —Inside the Luray High School Gymnasium on Wednesday, folks were partying like it was 2020.
The Bulldogs rallied from an 18-point deficit at the end of the third quarter, capping it with Jillian Parlett’s 3-pointer at the buzzer to defeat rival Page County 44-42 in Bull Run District girls basketball action at LHS.
The shot brought back memories from former Luray guard Amber Tharpe's game-winning 3 at the buzzer against the Panthers in the Region 2B semifinals back in 2020.
“The kids just fought,” LHS head coach Joe Lucas said. “They just kept chipping away, possession by possession. … We were able to defensively make people handle the ball that we wanted to handle the ball in that situation. Our kids were being really situationally smart and they just played their butts off.”
The Panthers went up by nine with 1:53 remaining in the fourth when Adryn Martin scored and drew the foul. She missed the free throw and the Bulldogs grabbed the rebound.
They proceeded to tally eight points in just over a minute to be within one with 45 seconds left.
Page County had possession until turning it over on a traveling call with 25 seconds on the clock. This led to the final possession of the game where they fed the ball to Parlett, who drained the game-winning shot beyond the arc.
“That wasn’t the original play,” Parlett admitted. “One of our best shooters was supposed to get the ball, but it didn’t work. We just had to keep playing and I just shot it and it went in. … After I saw [the ball] after I shot it, I knew it was going in.”
The Luray fans leapt to their feet and erupted in excitement when the final shot dropped as the team celebrated on the court. Parlett described the feeling as an "insane" moment, jokingly saying she thought she was going to vomit.
The Bulldogs struggled to find a rhythm offensively through most of the game, only mustering 19 points through the first three quarters. Lucas felt they had trouble shooting, but also were reluctant defensively.
“We were switching on some stuff that we didn’t need to switch on [defensively],” Lucas said. “Almost lazy switching, we were tired [and] fighting through screens. Down the stretch, we had to switch everything. I think that was the difference, the last four minutes were aggressively switching. … Where the first 28 minutes, we weren’t locked into our scout.”
Page County head coach E.J. Wyant said his team got comfortable with the lead going into the fourth quarter and ultimately, the Bulldogs outworked them.
He felt his team executed well on both ends of the floor through the first 24 minutes of play, getting offensive action and taking care of the ball.
“We’ve prided ourselves all year on our defense,” Wyant said. “Our offense hasn’t always been there, but our defense has been there every night. Going into the fourth quarter with that in the back of my head — we just got to play defense — but we gave up 25 points in the fourth quarter. We gave up more in the fourth quarter than we did the rest of the game.”
Emily Donovan led the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-1 Bull Run) with 13 points, while Maggie Foltz notched 11 points, three assists and four steals and Parlett ended the night with 10 points and seven boards. For Page County (6-6, 3-3 Bull Run), Martin led with nine points while Gaskins racked up eight.
Lucas said pulling off the comeback in the fourth quarter was huge for Luray as the team moves forward. He said they often practice scenarios of being down late in the game, and felt those sessions paid off Wednesday.
The head coach admitted he thought they might’ve lost the game after Martin had drawn the traditional three-point play late, but they didn’t.
“If there’s any situation to say this was done, that was probably it,” Lucas said. “They missed the next free throw off that and we got the rebound, went down and scored and we were right back in it.”
Parlett said the win is a confidence booster for the team and she has high hopes of where they can end up in the postseason.
“It helps a lot knowing that we can push through everything, but I think that we just need to start out how we finish the game,” Parlett said. “I think we’re doing pretty good, I think we can make it a decent way. We just got to keep working hard.”
Page County 12 12 13 5 — 42
Luray 3 10 6 25 — 44
PAGE COUNTY (42) — Frymyer 2 1-3 5, Mason 3 0-0 7, Gaskins 3 2-4 8, Eppard 0 0-0 0, Martin 4 1-2 9, Purdham 3 0-0 7, Foltz 3 0-0 6, Umberger 0 0-0 0, Rinker 0 0-0 0, Hensley 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-9 42.
LURAY (44) — Foltz 3 2-2 11, Ancell 0 0-0 0, Dudley 0 0-0 0, McClung 1 1-4 3, Owens 0 0-0 0, Bly 2 3-4 7, Forder 0 0-0 0, Donovan 5 1-2 13, Parlett 3 2-2 10, Taglauer 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-14 44.
3-Point Goals – Page County 2 (Mason, Purdham), Luray 7 (Foltz 3, Donovan 2, Parlett 2).
