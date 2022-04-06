BRIDGEWATER — There's a little more pep in Lily Moyers' step these days.
The soft-spoken Turner Ashby sophomore was a standout pitcher on the diamond a year ago as a freshman, taking the area by storm with several big games.
Naturally, the expectation coming into 2022 was that Moyers would be able to easily pick up where she left off and carry that momentum into a dominant sophomore campaign. Instead, Moyers said she faced some early struggles.
But last Saturday, facing William Byrd at The Battle of the Bases Tournament in Franklin County, things clicked for the sophomore ace in a special type of way.
"She was making good pitches, getting them out," Turner Ashby veteran coach Clint Curry said. "She just stepped up and took care of business.”
Moyers tossed just 66 pitches, striking out seven batters and not giving up a single hit, walk or run. The perfect game was the first of her softball career.
“I had never experienced it and, honestly, going into the last inning, I had no clue I was throwing a perfect game," Moyers said. "It wasn’t until after the game and that’s when I realized. It was an awesome feeling.”
The Knights took care of business in all aspects of the game, pounding out 15 hits and defeating the Colonels 14-0 in a five-inning slaughter rule contest.
But it was Moyers' effort in the circle that was, easily, the most impressive part.
“It was crazy," freshman standout Reaghan Warner said about her teammates' effort. "I don’t think I’ve ever been on a team where that has happened, so we all just went crazy for Lily. It was so exciting. You could tell she was so proud of herself and I was just so happy for her. It was such an amazing moment.”
Elyanna Rogers is another freshman that, coincidentally, had a big game herself against William Byrd with a career-high seven RBIs and a grand slam in the win.
She was also the catcher behind home plate for Moyers and said witnessing how locked in Moyers was in the circle was a special moment up close and personal.
“That was awesome," Rogers said. "I was excited for her. It’s not every day that you get a no-hitter and I was excited to be a part of it, being behind the plate."
Kendall Simmers came onto the varsity scene with Moyers a year ago as a pair of baby-faced freshmen that immediately had a big-time impact for the Knights.
In fact, the infielder Simmers has played with Moyers since they were just kids.
In all of her time playing with Moyers, she said she's never seen her perform the way she did last weekend. She credited it to the pitcher's work in practice.
“We were all so proud," Simmers said. "She deserves it. She works so hard in the offseason and in the season. She pitched her butt off, so she deserved that."
TA has a number of pitchers it can rely on consistently with sophomore Haley Lambert serving as the team's other ace while Makenzie Cyzick, Katelyn Nazelrod, Molly Griffin and Harleigh Propst have also logged valuable innings.
But for Moyers, after an early season funk and some hard work with assistant coach Jackie Jenkins, who is a former Radford standout, Saturday's perfect game may have been just what she needed to get back to where she wants to be.
“It’s great. We have other pitchers we can rely on that can step up and take care of the job as well," Curry said. "The good thing for Lily is she’s working with Jackie and she’s really fine-tuning her. This past weekend, she got to where she was really happy. She hadn’t been able to hit her spots like she did last year, but she’s picked up speed. I think you're starting to see her get back to her spots."
The Knights have a big one coming up Friday when they travel to Fort Defiance to take on the unbeaten Indians in a rematch of the only game they lost.
Moyers said she anticipates she'll be in the circle for that one and said last weekend's performance was just the confidence booster she needed.
“It was a huge confidence booster going into it," Moyers said. "We knew they were a solid team, so it’s a big booster. Going into a big game this week against Fort, I need to have that confidence in the circle against a better team and know I can hit those spots consistently against good teams. I showed that."
The claim that Moyers didn't know she had a perfect game going until her final inning on Saturday can't be confirmed or denied, simply discussed by her peers.
But there's no doubt the end result was a much-needed jolt to the pitcher's confidence. As the team moves forward, it'll pay off for Moyers in the long run.
"On Saturday, she had it," Curry said. "On Saturday, man, she was lights out."
