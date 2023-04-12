Solid pitching from senior Cohen Paxton and freshman Brady Majors helped Rockbridge County capture its Valley District baseball opener with a 10-1 victory over Harrisonburg on the road Tuesday.
Paxton got the start for the Wildcats, giving up one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out six. Majors then came in for relief, tossing 2.1 no-hit, shutout frames with one walk and a strikeout.
Paxton also had an RBI triple, and two runs scored at the plate for Rockbridge, while sophomore infielder Clay Irvine was 2-for-5.
Other contributors for the Wildcats included senior Tucker Hopkins with a double, and senior Derek Smith and juniors Zachary Majors and Thomas Armstrong with a hit and an RBI apiece in the victory.
The lone hits for the Blue Streaks, who dropped their third straight, came on a triple from standout sophomore infielder Noel Cano Rocha and a double from junior outfielder Miguel Fajardo-Luis.
Toby Corriston, a senior, started on the mound for HHS, giving up four unearned runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Harrisonburg actually led 1-0 after the opening frame when Rocha raced home on a wild pitch to score after tripling the at-bat before.
But in the third, Irvine and Smith connected on back-to-back RBI hits, followed by an RBI grounder from Paxton to quickly put Rockbridge up 3-1, and the Wildcats never looked back en route to another win.
Rockbridge (4-4, 1-0 Valley) is back in action Friday with a trip to Buena Vista for a non-district rivalry game against Parry McCluer.
Meanwhile, the Streaks (1-7, 0-1 Valley) will hit the road that same evening for another important district contest against Spotswood.
