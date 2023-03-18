Sophomore first baseman Keriana Stottlemyer went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs, and sophomore outfielder Kristen Hockman was 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored as Central defeated Stuarts Draft 5-4 in the second game of a varsity non-district doubleheader at SDHS on Saturday and salvaged a two-game split.
Serenity Burnshire, a sophomore third baseman, had a hit and two runs scored for the Falcons, while freshman right fielder Hadley Witherow finished with an RBI single.
Another freshman in the circle for Central was Vanessa Gordon, who tossed all five innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three.
For the Cougars, senior catcher Gracie Martin had a big day as she finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI, while versatile senior standout McKenzie Tillman had an RBI single, and junior outfielder Allie Brooks had an RBI double.
Freshman pitcher Lillian Kreig made her varsity debut, giving up three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two, and she also went 1-for-3 at the plate.
Other key contributors for Stuarts Draft in the setback included senior outfielder Amelia Bartley and junior first baseman Emberly Coffey with one hit apiece.
Earlier on Saturday, the Cougars were impressive in a 3-0 shutout victory as Tillman fired off a five-inning complete-game shutout, giving up three hits and striking out nine.
At the plate, Tillman added an RBI double, while Brooks, freshman second baseman Allyson Lunsford and sophomore shortstop Maddie Mason added one hit apiece.
The Falcons were led by Burnshire, Stottlemyer, and sophomore Aamori Williams with one hit apiece, while Trynda Mantz, a senior, struck out four in the circle.
Central (2-1) returns to action Monday with its Bull Run District opener at Clarke County, while Draft (1-1) will travel to Page County for a non-district battle that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.