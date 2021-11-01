With just one week remaining until the postseason, there are still unknowns around the area football landscape.
The Virginia High School League released its latest regional football power ratings on Monday and there are several area teams sitting on the playoff bubble.
In Region 3C, Broadway (22.11) remains in the No. 4 spot after three consecutive Valley District victories that has suddenly put them in first place in the league standings.
The Gobblers can't jump ahead of the top three in the region — Liberty Christian Academy (30.50), Heritage-Lynchburg (26.78) and Brookville (24.38) — but their first-round opponent is still unknown as well due to recent struggles from teams behind them.
Rockbridge County, despite back-to-back losses, is currently in the fifth spot with 21.56 points. The Wildcats will host Turner Ashby (20.22), who has also dropped two games in a row and is in sixth in the region, Friday at 7 p.m. in Lexington.
The Knights most recently suffered a 27-14 loss to Waynesboro, who has now jumped up to No. 8 in Region 3C with 19.00 points.
Wilson Memorial (18.78) and Staunton (18.22) are in the ninth and 10th spots and will play each other Friday while the Little Giants face a tall task with Broadway coming to town.
In Region 2B, Stuarts Draft (25.38) remains at the top with Clarke County (23.89) now at No. 2 after a 14-0 shutout of Bull Run District rival Luray.
Central (23.75) and Strasburg are now tied for third in the region and will face off in a big-time Bull Run District clash on Saturday at 7 p.m. at SHS to end the regular season.
After three straight losses, Luray (18.38) is now in the No. 6 spot in Region 2B behind fifth-place Buckingham County (20.33) while East Rockingham (18.00) is seventh.
Madison County (15.11), meanwhile, holds the eighth, and final, playoff berth. Page County (14.89) is in ninth but faces an uphill battle to get back in with a contest against one-loss Clarke County on Friday.
Despite back-to-back wins, Harrisonburg (25.67) remains in the ninth spot in Region 5D. Even with a win over Spotswood this week, the Blue Streaks may need some help from other teams if they hope to reach the postseason once again this season.
Riverheads (27.56) and Buffalo Gap (20.67) remain at the top spots in Region 1B. The Gladiators will take on Stuarts Draft in a Shenandoah District showdown on Friday.
