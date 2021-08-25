It could be, perhaps, the most experienced district in the area.
Whether it's the core group of seniors at Turner Ashby that have played key roles since they were sophomores, the skill players over at Harrisonburg that continue to get better or the talented roster at Rockbridge County, there's no shortage of veteran players across the Valley District this season.
That's why, in a five-team league filled with talent, there may be no clear-cut favorite entering the year.
Last year's district title came down to the final game of the regular season, where the Wildcats defeated the Knights in a thriller in Bridgewater to win the regular-season championship and clinch a playoff spot.
Both of those teams will be near the top of the standings again this year, but the addition of first-year coach Kyle Gillenwater at Harrisonburg has coaches around the district intrigued by the Blue Streaks.
Not to mention that Broadway still has one of the best athletes in the area at the quarterback position in Landen Stuhlmiller. Oh, and Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett is established as one of the area's best in his field.
There's no doubt the Valley District has solid experience all around the league this season.
That should make Fridays this fall fun for fans and as competitive as ever for coaches and players.
Here's a closer look:
Broadway Gobblers
Coach: Danny Grogg (third season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 4-2
Key Returners: Landen Stuhlmiller, senior, quarterback/defensive back; Cameron Showalter, senior, running back/linebacker; Brade Smith, senior, tight end/defensive end; Ethan Foltz, junior, offensive/defensive lineman; Hayden Sherman, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Gage Kile, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Cliff Garber, junior, offensive lineman/defensive end; Andrue Maul, senior, running back/linebacker.
Key Losses: Nate Tinnell, wide receiver/linebacker; Bryce Suters, running back/defensive back; Cole Morris, fullback/linebacker; Josh Crummel, fullback/linebacker; Lucas Benavides, kicker.
Promising Newcomers: Ben Hutcheson, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Cole Wuenschel, junior, running back/linebacker; Cason Surratt, senior, running back/linebacker; Blaine Bieber, junior, offensive lineman/defensive end; Brody Carr, senior, wide receiver/linebacker.
Grogg Says: "This team is in year three of the rebuild process. Our offensive/defensive line was young in year one of my head coaching journey and now we're expecting big things from that group. It is a gritty group that has bought into the mentality that we preach and want. We are looking for big things out of Landen Stuhlmiller in all three phases and to be a leader for us."
Harrisonburg Blue Streaks
Coach: Kyle Gillenwater (first season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 3-3 (Lost in Region 5D semifinals)
Key Returners: Keenan Glago, senior, quarterback; Dante Edwards, senior, wide receiver/linebacker; Joel Alvarado, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Tyrell Foster, senior, running back/linebacker; Javante Chacon, senior, running back; Guillermo Lopez Mejia, senior, wide receiver/linebacker; Donte Harvey Wright, junior, tight end/defensive lineman.
Key Losses: Jazen Walker, wide receiver/defensive back; Xander Collazo, running back/linebacker; Marquez Sly, defensive back.
Gillenwater Says: "We have great kids who work hard and are continuing to improve."
Rockbridge County Wildcats
Coach: Mark Poston (sixth season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 6-1 (Lost in Region 3C semifinals)
Key Returners: Seamus Looney, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Miller Jay, senior, quarterback; Turner Cook, senior, receiver/defensive back; Isaiah Poindexter, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Kaden Sherman, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Austin Higgins, senior, offensive lineman/linebacker; Jaden Richmond, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Keswick Owens, senior, wide receiver/defensive back.
Key Losses: Bret McClung, running back/linebacker; Dan Cunningham, kicker; Nic Marando, running back/defensive back; Igor Iakicevic, offensive/defensive lineman; David Allio, offensive/defensive lineman; Luke Mayr, wide receiver/linebacker.
Promising Newcomers: Andre Poindexter, junior, running back/defensive back; Josh Wright, junior, wide receiver/defensive lineman; Aiden Turner, junior, offensive/defensive lineman; Isaiah Williams, junior, wide receiver/defensive back.
Poston Says: "It's a great group of returning players with a strong senior class. We have depth at the skill positions and overall they are a very smart group of kids. Our senior class is very talented and we are looking forward to having a full 10-game season. We did lose some very valuable seniors, most of which are now playing at the college level, but we expect our young guys to step up and replace them quickly."
Spotswood Trailblazers
Coach: Dale Shifflett (sixth season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 1-5
Key Returners: Tyler Gaylor, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Donald Lubin, senior, running back/defensive back (200 yards rushing); Dillon Taylor Jr., senior, tight end/defensive end (82 yards receiving, one touchdown/12 tackles); Noah Burtner, senior, running back/linebacker (53 yards rushing, one touchdown/19 tackles, five tackles for loss); James Ritchie, senior, offensive/defensive lineman; Camden Gray, senior, offensive/defensive lineman.
Key Losses: Ryan Shonk, tight end/defensive end; AJ Dooms, quarterback/defensive end; Sam Polglase, running back.
Promising Newcomers: Tre Holsapple, senior, running back/defensive back; Irvine Clarke, sophomore, fullback/linebacker; Xander Smith, sophomore, linebacker/tight end; Nick Sheets, junior, tight end/linebacker; William Peters, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Johnny Potter Jr., junior, offensive lineman/defensive end.
Shifflett Says: "Our kids are working hard to learn our system. They strive to get better daily and all have been very coachable."
Turner Ashby Knights
Coach: Chris Fraser (fifth season)
District: Valley
Last Season: 5-1
Key Returners: Cole Hoover, senior, quarterback; Jalin Quintanilla, senior, running back/defensive back; Sam Shickel, senior, running back/defensive back; Dylan Eppard, senior, wide receiver/linebacker; Addison Simmons, senior, tight end/linebacker; Daniel Offenbacker, junior, offensive/defensive lineman; Ben Childs, junior, offensive/defensive lineman; Kevin Knight, junior, offensive/defensive lineman; Brandon Pettit, sophomore, offensive/defensive lineman; Dillon Ochoa, senior, fullback/linebacker/kicker; Ethan Fetterman, senior, offensive/defensive lineman.
Key Losses: Will Childs, offensive lineman; Jared Peake, running back/defensive back; Wyatt Campbell, running back/defensive back.
Promising Newcomers: Tony Fornadel, junior, wide receiver/quarterback; Beau Baylor, freshman, linebacker/tight end/fullback.
Fraser Says: "There is a lot of excitement about our program and our potential this season. However, we have to work harder than ever before because we now have a target on us. We are looking forward to every week being a challenge."
Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Turner Ashby (3): 19 points
2. Rockbridge County (1): 17 points
3. Harrisonburg: 12 points
4. Broadway: 7 points
5. Spotswood: 5 points
