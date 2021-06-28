Editor's note: We have begun a weekly series called 'Who's Next?', taking a look at up-and-coming area prep athletes to watch for during the 2021-22 academic year. The first installment takes a look at football.
Less than six months removed from the last games of the 2020 season, area football teams will now begin training camp, once again, on July 26.
It's a unique turnaround after the Virginia High School League was forced to implement a condensed six-game season for the 2020 school year, even though the games were actually played from February through April of 2021.
There were certainly highlights despite the shortened year, such as Turner Ashby making a run at the Valley District title, Broadway continuing its improvement and Page County making another surprising playoff run under coach Joey Soltis.
But there's no doubt that it was hard for teams to ever get into a rhythm offensively and injuries hurt a number of squads early as teams such as East Rockingham, Spotswood and Fort Defiance struggled to put together many wins.
Like every year, there was star power around the local football scene that was lost due to graduation. That included Turner Ashby's Wyatt Campbell, Jared Peake and Jay Longcor, Broadway's Nate Tinnell and Bryce Suters, Harrisonburg's Jazen Walker, East Rockingham's Matthew Fries, Spotswood's Ryan Shonk, AJ Dooms, and Evan Atkins, and many other area standouts.
As the 2021 season — which will feature a normal 10-game schedule followed by the playoffs — approaches, let's take a look at some players to watch:
Joel Alvarado, Harrisonburg, Junior
The 6-foot-4 offensive and defensive lineman has been one of the area's best players since he stepped on the field as a freshman and he continues to earn looks from Division I scouts due to his dominating efforts on both sides of the ball.
Landon Barb, Fort Defiance, Sophomore
The speedy wide receiver and defensive back should emerge as one of the Indians' best players in a year where a lot of young athletes will see playing time.
Javante Chacon, Harrisonburg, Senior
As one of the fastest athletes in the Valley, the 5-foot-10 running back emerged as Harrisonburg's go-to player in an offense built to take advantage of his unique skill set.
Landen Dahnert, Luray, Senior
It's no secret that Luray relies heavily on the run, only making the role of the 5-foot-7, 220-pound senior lineman Dahnert even more important this year.
Brandon Dawson, Page County, Senior
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior leader plays a major role on the offensive and defensive line and will be key to the continued improvement of the Page County run game.
Kenny Frye, Luray, Junior
With Austin Holloway gone to graduation, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Frye is expected to take on an increased workload out of the backfield for Luray.
Logan Frye, East Rockingham, Senior
The 5-foot-10, 150-pounder showed off his athleticism at the quarterback position a year ago, but will be a major piece for East Rockingham at running back and defensive back this year as an experienced senior.
Tyler Gaylor, Spotswood, Senior
As a senior leader, the 6-foot-1, 270-pound offensive and defensive lineman will play a key role in helping the Trailblazers bring back their dominating rushing attack.
Keenan Glago, Harrisonburg, Senior
After dealing with serious injury concerns early in the year, the 6-foot-1 gunslinger showed why he impressed the coaching staff as a sophomore and led the Blue Streaks to an appearance in the Region 5D playoffs once again.
Brady Jenkins, Luray, Junior
The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder is one of many running backs that will see action out of the busy backfield for a young Luray team that could be rebuilding.
Gage Kile, Broadway, Senior
The 5-foot-10, 215-pound offensive and defensive lineman helped the young Gobblers improve in both areas last year and will continue to be a major piece as the team strengthens its multi-dimensional run game this upcoming season.
Hunter Kisling, East Rockingham, Senior
The 5-foot-10, 280-pound lineman has been one of the Eagles' most consistent players in the weight room this offseason and is expected to take on a major role as a leader for a new-look East Rockingham team.
Donald Lubin, Spotswood, Senior
The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder was listed as a quarterback on the roster at the beginning of the season, but saw time out of the backfield as a running back late in the year and it paid off as he showed plenty of speed on the edge.
Riley Miller, Fort Defiance, Senior
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound linebacker will take on an increased role as a playmaker on defense but also as a leader for a young Fort Defiance squad.
Trey Miller, Fort Defiance, Freshman
It's unclear whether Miller will be on the varsity or JV roster for certain yet, but the freshman quarterback is already opening eyes and has a bright future with the Indians.
Ethan Mitchell, East Rockingham, Senior
The 6-foot-1, 240-pound offensive and defensive lineman played a major role for East Rockingham on both sides of the ball last season and the All-Bull Run District selection should be even better this year.
Hayden Plum, Page County, Junior
The 6-foot, 165-pound quarterback has all the tools to be a major threat for the Panthers and will form a strong 1-2 punch with running back Blake Turpen.
Jalin Quintanilla, Turner Ashby, Senior
After being limited to just one game during the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury, look for the 5-foot-9, 155-pound speedster to come back as one of the top running backs in the area after a strong sophomore campaign two years ago.
Sam Shickel, Turner Ashby, Senior
When Jalin Quintanilla went down with an injury early in the season, it opened the door for the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Shickel to get carries and he took advantage as he showed off his speed and became one of the area's best.
Cameron Showalter, Broadway, Senior
Known for his speed around the edge, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound soft-spoken running back was a big-time weapon for Broadway last year and will take on an increased load this season with the loss of workhorse Bryce Suters to graduation.
Addison Simmons, Turner Ashby, Senior
Since emerging on the scene in 2019 as a sophomore, the 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker has been one of the area's best and it continued to show last year as the heralded leader for the vaunted and experienced Turner Ashby defense.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway, Senior
As arguably the top athlete in the halls of Broadway High School these days, the 5-foot-8, 160-pound Stuhlmiller took on the role of quarterback as a sophomore but has turned into a major two-way standout for the Gobblers on the gridiron.
Dillon Taylor Jr., Spotswood, Senior
Fresh off winning the discus throw at the Virginia High School League Class 3 outdoor track and field championships, the 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end and defensive end Taylor Jr. should play a formidable role for Spotswood.
Blake Turpen, Page County, Senior
The 5-foot-7, 190-pound running back emerged as one of Page County's best players a year ago and will be the face of the team this season as it aims for a return trip to the postseason.
