Editor’s note: We have begun a new series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming area prep athletes to watch for during the 2021-22 academic year. The final installment takes a look at girls soccer.
It's a sport that's been filled with parity in recent seasons.
Spotswood, Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby and Broadway have all had solid runs in the Valley District, Luray and East Rockingham have put together formidable teams in the Bull Run and Fort Defiance was the area's top squad last year.
Much like it is for the boys, girls soccer is on the rise in the area.
And despite several big names graduating this past y'ear, there remains a high number of talented players returning to the pitch next spring.
Let's take a look at some of the names to watch for:
Averie Alger, Senior, Luray
As one of Luray's many experienced seniors on this year's roster, the senior multi-sport athlete brings poise and composure on the field consistently.
Vivienne Alleyne, Junior, Eastern Mennonite
The experienced goalkeeper came up big for Eastern Mennonite in several key moments a year ago and will be relied upon heavily his season.
Belinda Campos, Sophomore, Turner Ashby
After a strong freshman debut that saw her finish as the team's second-leading scorer, the sophomore forward is expected to emerge into a big-time player.
Ellie Cook, Junior, Fort Defiance
The standout multi-sport athlete was the Shenandoah District Player of the Year last season after scoring 28 goals and racking up five assists.
Savannah Copenhaver, Senior, Broadway
As another multi-sport athlete, the senior forward brings leadership and poise to a Gobblers team that is desperate to compete again this season.
Rylan Criscione, Sophomore, East Rockingham
The sophomore striker should see more opportunities to make things happen offensively for East Rockingham after an impressive freshman campaign.
Sarah Drooger, Sophomore, Eastern Mennonite
The standout midfielder had an impressive freshman debut and should be one of Eastern Mennonite's top players this fall.
Abby Fornadel, Senior, Harrisonburg
The senior defender was pivotal for the impressive Harrisonburg defense last season and will play a key role as a leader for the team this year.
Jamie Hinegardner, Junior, Broadway
The junior will continue to take on an increased role on the field this season for Broadway as one of the team's top, and most aggressive, defenders.
Olivia King, Senior, Harrisonburg
The talented striker is one of the area's best and should take on a major role increase as a senior with the loss of several key pieces from last year's squad.
Nicole Landes, Sophomore, East Rockingham
After a strong freshman debut, the talented sophomore will take on a major role increase next season as one of East Rockingham's top midfielders.
Jessica Monroy-Ponce, Junior, Fort Defiance
As another talented underclassmen, the junior is Fort Defiance's best defender and led the way for a team that allowed just six goals in the regular season.
Avery Nussbaum, Senior, Eastern Mennonite
The senior captain and forward for the Flames will play a pivotal role in her team's success both on, and off, the field this season.
Harlee Pangle, Senior, Turner Ashby
The speedy senior veteran is known for her quickness and speed on the field and has good vision while serving as a leader for the young Turner Ashby squad.
Reese Pangle, Senior, Turner Ashby
The senior brings plenty of experience to the table for the Knights and is known for her high IQ and aggression while serving as a team leader.
Amy Pizano, Sophomore, Broadway
A strong freshman campaign should serve as the foundation for what could be a very good career for the sophomore defender for the Gobblers.
Galilea Santiago Henriquez, Junior, Harrisonburg
The talented midfielder played a pivotal role for the Valley District champion Blue Streaks last season and will continue to improve in her junior campaign.
Adriana Shields, Junior, Fort Defiance
The talented midfielder was a first-team all-district selection and finished her sophomore campaign with eight goals and 11 assists.
Olivia Simpkins, Senior, East Rockingham
The senior will take on a major role as a leader for the young East Rockingham team and should serve as one of the team's top defenders.
Nicole Syptak, Sophomore, Spotswood
The midfielder was impressive as a freshman but will take on an increased role for the Trailblazers next season after the loss of several key pieces.
Amber Tharpe, Senior, Luray
As another talented multi-sport athlete for the Bulldogs, the senior brings speed and experience on the field and is a major leader off of it.
Maggie Thorpe, Sophomore, Spotswood
The sophomore forward was as good as advertised during her freshman campaign and will emerge into one of the area's top players this season.
Riley Thorpe, Senior, Spotswood
The seasoned veteran for Spotswood will serve as the team's unheralded leader and continue to grow into one of the city/county's top overall players.
Emilee Weakley, Senior, Luray
While the senior is known for her high-scoring abilities on the basketball court, she's just as dangerous on the field as Luray's leading goal scorer last season.
