Whether you walked into a jam-packed stadium at the start of the fall under the lights, trekked into a humid gym in the winter or pulled up a lawn chair to a field this spring, there's no doubt you got your money's worth when it came to local athletics.
The common theme around the area this year, when talking to spectators, fans, administrators and others, was the refreshing sense of normalcy after nearly two years of dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and all of the consequences that came from it.
But the truth is, the 2021-22 school year was anything but normal for area schools as there was a historic amount of success throughout the entire course of the year.
Up north, Central certainly stands out as having a year to remember with the way its volleyball, football, boys basketball and girls tennis programs stood out, among others.
But Spotswood is another school that made deep runs in a large number of sports, Fort Defiance had a banner year in girls athletics and several other schools — East Rockingham volleyball and boys basketball, Page County and Turner Ashby softball, Strasburg wrestling, Riverheads football, volleyball, wrestling and softball, Luray girls basketball and so many others — played key roles in making this year memorable.
The return of prep sports brought a renewed sense of energy in communities, reminded folks of the importance of high school athletics and allowed students the opportunity to compete in a full slate of games for the first time in two years.
It was evident when Central hosted East Rock in the Region 2B volleyball championship and then against in the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals.
There was not a better atmosphere than the one inside the Spotswood gym in February for the boys basketball thriller between the Falcons and Eagles as the deep, balanced Central squad went punch for punch with Tyler Nickel and East Rock.
Those gridiron rivalries between Turner Ashby and Broadway, the Spotswood-East Rock boys basketball rivalries that bring out crowds not often seen around Rockingham County, the Riverheads-Buffalo Gap postseason showdowns that may be a new annual trend in Augusta County.
Man, the 2021-22 season will be hard to be topped and not just because of the simple fact that prep sports were back. They were back and being played at a high level.
After nearly two years away from local sports, fans were eager to get back to the schools and supporting area athletes, no matter how much it may cost at the gate.
Fortunately for fans around the Shenandoah Valley, they got their money's worth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.