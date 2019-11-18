VHSL
Class 1
Region B
First Round
No. 1 Riverheads 45, No. 8 Rappahannock County 0
No. 2 Narrows 35, No. 7 Grayson County 7
No. 3 George Wythe-Wytheville 63, No. 6 Parry McCluer 21
No. 5 Franklin 34, No. 4 Central-Lunenburg 19
Second Round
All Games Friday
Franklin (4-7) at Riverheads (11-0), 7 p.m.
Altavista (4-7) at Sussex Central (9-2)
Class 2
Region B
Friday results
No. 1 Stuarts Draft 23, No. 8 Buffalo Gap 6
No. 2 Buckingham County 20, No. 7 Page County 19, OT
No. 6 East Rockingham 41, No. 3 Clarke County 7
No. 5 Strasburg 39, No. 4 Luray 21
Second Round
All Games Friday
Strasburg (8-3) at Stuarts Draft (10-1), 7 p.m.
East Rockingham (7-4) at Buckingham County (10-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3
Region C
Friday results
No. 1 Heritage-Lynchburg 69, No. 8 Western Albemarle 7
No. 2 Spotswood 48, No. 7 Fluvanna County 8
No. 3 Rockbridge County 24, No. 6 Brookville 14
No. 4 Liberty Christian 21, No. 5 Turner Ashby 16
Second Round
Friday
Rockbridge County (9-2) at Spotswood (11-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Liberty Christian (8-3) at Heritage-Lynchburg (10-1), 7 p.m.
