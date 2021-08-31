1. Riverheads (1-0): In their first game against Waynesboro since 2016, the Gladiators racked up 459 yards of total offense with Cayden Cook-Cash leading the way with 123 yards on 13 carries in a 55-14 rout in Greenville. Movement: —
2. Stuarts Draft (0-0): After having their season opener delayed a day due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cougars have still yet to complete their first contest with game still delayed with the score tied 7-7 in the second quarter. Movement: —
3. Turner Ashby (1-0): The Knights totaled 283 rushing yards and scored two special-teams touchdowns, including one on the game's opening kickoff, in a dominating 47-6 road win over Fort Defiance that was impressive from start to finish. Movement: —
4. Central (1-0): The Falcons put the entire Bull Run District on notice in Week 1, jumping out to a big-time first-half lead and never looking back en route to a 49-15 rout of Page County on the road. Movement: +4
5. Luray (1-0): The Luray rushing attack got back to its old ways and never slowed down in a dominating 62-0 shutout of Mountain View that saw three different players rush for at least 75 yards and a two touchdowns. Movement: +2
6. Rockbridge County (1-0): It was a lackadaisical performance that wasn't what many expected, but Rockbridge County still managed to take care of business as it rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat rival Parry McCluer 14-6 in Buena Vista. Movement: -1
7. Harrisonburg (0-1): Harrisonburg looked much better in the second half of a 21-7 loss to Albemarle on the road, but just couldn't get enough going offensively to find consistent success against a stout Patriots defense. Movement: -3
8. Clarke County (1-0): Clarke County looked every bit the part of a Bull Run District contender, scoring on its first four possessions en route to an impressive 34-6 non-district win over Warren County on the road. Movement: +1
9. Broadway (1-0): Broadway's defense made enough gritty stops in the second half and a couple of big plays from Cameron Showalter and Ben Hutcheson proved to be the difference in a big 21-6 non-district win over Fluvanna County. Movement: +1
10. Page County (0-1): Five turnovers ultimately proved to be way too costly as Page County came out sloppy and was never able to recover in a shocking 49-15 throttling at the hands of Bull Run District opponent Central in Shenandoah. Movement: -4
11. Waynesboro (0-1): Despite a lackluster result on the scoreboard, the Little Giants showed signs of a team trending in the right direction with a number of impressive skill guys and a defense that continues to improve. Movement: —
12. Wilson Memorial (0-0): The Green Hornets are another team that was impacted by COVID-19 in Week 1 with their opener against Staunton getting postponed, but they'll hit the field at home this week against Monticello. Movement: —
13. Spotswood (0-0): After having its season opener against East Rockingham postponed, Spotswood will finally get its season rolling this week at William Monroe. Movement: —
14. Staunton (0-0): The Storm will make their long-anticipated debut Friday after dealing with COVID-19 issues when they take on non-district opponent Covington at Winston Wine Memorial Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park. Movement: —
15. Buffalo Gap (1-0): After giving up an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening play of the game, the Bison used a consistent rushing attack and a stingy defensive effort to cruise past James River 30-7 on the road. Movement: —
16. Strasburg (1-0): The Rams rushed for 225 yards, jumped out a two-touchdown first-half lead and did just enough late to hold on in a 14-8 win over non-district opponent Skyline in a contest filled with penalties and turnovers. Movement: +2
17. Fort Defiance (0-1): Freshman quarterback Trey Miller showed flashes of potential and running back Riley Miller is a workhorse in the backfield, but there's no doubt the Indians are in a bit of a rebuild this season. Movement: -1
18. East Rockingham (0-0): After having their season opener postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the Eagles aren't in action again until they host Bull Run District opponent Central on Sept. 10 in Elkton. Movement: -1
19. Mountain View (0-1): The Generals were down 52-0 by halftime and couldn't get anything going offensively in a disappointing blowout loss to Luray to open up the season. Movement: —
20. Madison County (0-0): It'll be a tough test right out of the gate for Madison County, which will open its season Friday against Central at home. Movement: —
