1. Riverheads (1-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant each carries for more than 140 yards and a trio of touchdowns each and Riverheads kicked off the Ray Norcross era in style with a dominating 61-14 rout of Waynesboro to capture its 51st straight win and inch closer to top of the VHSL history books.
2. Clarke County (1-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Standout running back Kyle Darlington had 17 carries for 148 yards and five scores and Clarke County scored 40 unanswered points to roll to a convincing 40-7 season-opening win over Warren County.
3. Central (1-0, 1-0 Bull Run): At one point in the game, Central scored on four straight possessions as the Falcons showed they're once again a legitimate contender in Region 2B this season with an impressive 38-0 shutout of Page County at home.
4. Stuarts Draft (1-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): Sophomore Da'shea Smith scored four first-half touchdowns as Stuarts Draft build a 38-point lead by intermission and cruised from there en route to a convincing Week 1 shutout victory over William Monroe.
5. Luray (1-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The Bulldogs piled up a ridiculous 514 rushing yards, led by standout seniors Brady Jenkins and Kenny Frye, en route to an impressive 48-14 rout of Rock Ridge in a non-district road battle to open the season.
6. Buffalo Gap (1-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): Running back Blake Robertson scored three touchdowns, including a 90-yard kickoff return on the opening play of the game, as Buffalo Gap impressed in all three phases of the game in a 35-7 win over James River.
7. Wilson Memorial (0-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets kick off the season this week at Monticello and have their sights set on taking a step forward this season and becoming a legitimate contender in the Shenandoah District.
8. Strasburg (0-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Less than three hours before kickoff was scheduled, Strasburg was forced to cancel its season opener against rival Skyline due to a threat that was made on social media prior to the game.
9. Turner Ashby (1-0, 0-0 Valley): Behind solid efforts from sophomore Beau Baylor and Micah Matthews, the Scott Turner era got started with a bang as Turner Ashby earned a hard-fought 30-16 victory over non-district rival Fort Defiance.
10. Spotswood (1-0, 0-0 Valley): Facing fourth-and-20 with 1:07 remaining, quarterback Elliott Brown connected with receiver Aiden Grefe for a beautiful 38-yard touchdown pass to lift Spotswood to a thrilling 23-21 win over rival East Rockingham.
11. Broadway (1-0, 0-0 Valley): Led by the hard-nosed running of Cole Wuenschel, who had 137 yards rushing and two scores, Broadway was able to go on the road and grind out a 28-17 non-district victory over Fluvanna County to open the season.
12. Waynesboro (0-1, 0-1 Shenandoah): Quarterback Blake Jones put up some solid numbers through the air, but turnovers were ultimately too much to overcome for Waynesboro as Riverheads scored 27 points in the second quarter and never looked back en route to a convincing 47-point season-opening victory on the road.
13. East Rockingham (0-1, 0-0 Bull Run): It was a brutal Week 1 loss for East Rockingham, which rallied from a 17-2 deficit to take a lead before giving up a 38-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-20 that allowed Spotswood to pull off a stunning win.
14. Rockbridge County (1-0, 0-0 Valley): The Martin Cox era got off to a strong start as Rockbridge County pulled out a thrilling 32-29 victory over longtime rival Parry McCluer in Lexington to open up the season.
15. Harrisonburg (0-1, 0-0 Valley): It was an ugly start to the season for the Blue Streaks with a 47-0 loss to Albemarle, but the season-opening result isn't indicative of the talent this team has and the type of success it could have in Valley District play.
16. Page County (0-1, 0-0 Bull Run): Although a 38-0 loss to open the season wasn't what Page County and first-year coach James May envisioned, the Panthers were able to find some positives throughout the game to build on in the future.
17. Fort Defiance (0-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): A young Fort Defiance squad showed off just how much progress it has made since a 1-9 year ago, playing Turner Ashby tough for a majority of the game before ultimately coming up short late in the contest.
18. Staunton (0-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): There's plenty of excitement for the Storm in their debut season under first-year coach Michael Bell, but questions still remain for a team that is coming off a two-win season a year ago.
