1. Riverheads (9-0, 5-0 Shenandoah): Cayden Cook-Cash scored four touchdowns despite touching the ball just 11 times as Riverheads won its 45th consecutive game with a 56-7 thumping of rival Staunton at home. Movement: —
2. Stuarts Draft (7-1, 5-0 Shenandoah): Senior running back Aaron Nice has been on a scoring rampage as of late, rushing for 169 yards and five more touchdowns — he's got 18 this year — in a 48-13 blowout win over Fort Defiance. Movement: —
3. Clarke County (8-1, 6-0 Bull Run): Cordell Broy scored a traditional rushing touchdown and another on a punt return as Clarke County clinched a share of the Bull Run District regular-season title with a 14-0 shutout of rival Luray. Movement: —
4. Central (7-1, 3-1 Bull Run): A career-high four touchdowns from Isaiah Dyer highlighted another big-time offensive performance for Central as the Falcons cruised to a 48-21 non-district blowout win over William Monroe. Movement: —
5. Broadway (6-3, 3-1 Valley): Cameron Showalter and Landen Stuhlmiller accounted for three touchdowns apiece and Broadway continued to roll through Valley District opponents with a 49-14 rout of Spotswood at home. Movement: —
6. Strasburg (7-1, 3-1 Bull Run): Strasburg began a stretch of three games in 10 days with a 34-12 thumping of Bull Run District foe Page County in a game that saw the Rams score three second-half rushing touchdowns. Movement: —
7. Harrisonburg (5-4, 2-1 Valley): Linebacker Guillermo Lopez Mejia had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and the Harrisonburg defense came up with a big stop late in a key win over Rockbridge County. Movement: —
8. Rockbridge County (5-4, 1-2 Valley): The Wildcats bounced back from a lopsided loss to Broadway impressively, but a failed two-point conversion attempt proved to be the different in a 32-31 loss to Harrisonburg on the road. Movement: +1
9. Buffalo Gap (6-3, 3-2 Shenandoah): Bryce Hildebrand ran for 203 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns as Buffalo Gap used a fast start to cruise to a convincing blowout victory of Shenandoah District foe Wilson Memorial. Movement: +2
10. Turner Ashby (5-4, 2-1 Valley): After opening Valley District play with back-to-back wins, the Knights are suddenly reeling with two lackluster efforts in losses to Harrisonburg and Waynesboro and a playoff berth, possibly, in danger. Movement: -2
11. Wilson Memorial (4-5, 2-3 Shenandoah): The recent struggles continued for the Green Hornets in a blowout loss to Buffalo Gap and the team will now need a win this week over Staunton to get into the Region 3C postseason this year. Movement: -1
12. East Rockingham (3-4, 3-2 Bull Run): The quarterback-receiver duo of Jakari Eaves and Zachary Joyner had a big night as East Rockingham had little trouble dismantling a struggling Madison County team at home. Movement: +1
13. Luray (4-4, 2-3 Bull Run): The offensive woes continued for Luray, which has now lost three in a row on the field and four straight when including a forfeit to Stuarts Draft as a result of COVID-19 protocols that put the team on pause. Movement: -1
14. Waynesboro (4-5, 2-4 Shenandoah): Running back Ryan Barbour scored three second-half touchdowns as part of his 225-yard all-purpose night and the Waynesboro offensive line dominated in a 27-14 upset of Turner Ashby. Movement: —
15. Page County (4-5, 1-4 Bull Run): Injuries continue to haunt the Panthers, who are on the outside looking in of the Region 2B playoff picture and face one-loss Clarke County in their regular-season finale on Friday in Berryville. Movement: —
16. Staunton (3-6, 1-4 Shenandoah): As another team dealing with a plethora of injuries, the Storm did manage to avoid a shutout with an 89-yard scoring toss from Walker Darby to Andre Johnson in a 56-7 loss to rival Riverheads. Movement: —
17. Spotswood (1-8, 0-3 Valley): The young Trailblazers were completely overwhelmed by a veteran Broadway squad, scoring just twice on offense and never getting any momentum on defense in a 49-14 blowout loss. Movement: +1
18. Madison County (2-7, 0-5 Bull Run): One week after a convincing victory over non-district opponent Park View put Madison County in playoff discussion, the Mountaineers got thumped in a 31-point blowout loss to East Rockingham. Movement: -1
19. Fort Defiance (1-8, 0-5 Shenandoah): The effort from the area's youngest team continues to be there each week, but Fort Defiance is certainly looking forward to an offseason of strength and conditioning at this point. Movement: —
