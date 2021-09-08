1. Riverheads (2-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): Quarterback Bennett Dunlap took his turn at having a big night, completing 4-of-7 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns as Riverheads dominated Parry McCluer 49-0 at home in Week 2. Movement: —
2. Stuarts Draft (1-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): One week after not completing its season opener against William Monroe due to weather, Stuarts Draft took its frustration out on rival Waynesboro with a convincing 51-14 blowout win. Movement: —
3. Central (2-0, 2-0 Bull Run): The Falcons are showcasing all the reasons they have emerged as the favorite in the Bull Run District with a high-powered offense that is averaging 59.5 points per game through two weeks of play. Movement: +1
4. Luray (2-0, 1-0 Bull Run): Although it wasn't nearly as flawless as a Week 1 rout against Mountain View, last week's 13-12 victory over Buffalo Gap saw the young Bulldogs continue to take steps toward becoming a major contender. Movement: +1
5. Clarke County (2-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Back-to-back non-district wins to open up the season for Clarke County have the Eagles primed as one of multiple schools aiming to insert themselves into the discussion in the Bull Run this year. Movement: +3
6. Turner Ashby (1-1, 0-0 Valley): It was a rough week for Turner Ashby, which fell flat in a 50-0 loss to Brookville at home, but Knights fifth-year coach Chris Fraser insisted afterward that his squad will be able to bounce back. Movement: -3
7. Rockbridge County (1-1, 0-0 Valley): The Wildcats were humbled offensively in a blowout road loss to Western Albemarle, but should still have plenty of opportunities for success in a down Valley District this season. Movement: -1
8. Page County (1-1, 0-1 Bull Run): Page County scored six first-half touchdowns and got back on track in a big way with a convincing 47-6 rout of Nelson County in a game that was played on Tuesday in Shenandoah. Movement: +2
9. Wilson Memorial (1-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): Noah Campbell had 117 yards on just four carries and Wilson Memorial had a three-touchdown lead after one quarter en route to a 39-7 season-opening rout of Monticello in Fishersville. Movement: +3
10. Strasburg (2-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The Rams have been one of the biggest surprises this season with back-to-back victories to open up the year despite graduating a massive class of seniors from last year's successful squad. Movement: +6
11. Broadway (1-1, 0-0 Valley): Despite suffering their first loss of the season, the Gobblers showcased their continued improvement offensively but were unable to get over some early miscues that ultimately haunted them. Movement: -2
12. Harrisonburg (0-2, 0-0 Valley): It was another rough week for the Blue Streaks, who fell in a 24-0 deficit midway through the third and looked completely overwhelmed on both sides of the ball of a blowout home loss. Movement: -5
13. Buffalo Gap (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Bison went down to the wire for a second straight season with Luray, but it was the Bulldogs and a second-half two-point conversion that proved to be the difference in the contest. Movement: +2
14. Staunton (1-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): Nine first-quarter points strictly from the defense, three rushing touchdowns and a trio of scores through the air was enough to give Staunton a convincing 50-26 season-opening win over Covington. Movement: —
15. Spotswood (0-1, 0-0 Valley): The Trailblazers responded appropriately to several big-time plays from William Monroe and held a lead late in the third, but three fourth-quarter WMHS touchdowns proved to be too much to overcome. Movement: -2
16. Waynesboro (0-2, 0-2 Shenandoah): The Little Giants continue to miss a chunk of their roster due to health and safety protocols and will now look to get back on track after facing the best two teams in the area to start the season. Movement: -5
17. East Rockingham (0-0, 0-0 Bull Run): East Rockingham will finally get its season kicked off this week, but it won't be easy with high-flying Central coming to Elkton for an early-season Bull Run District showdown between two rivals. Movement: +1
18. Fort Defiance (0-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): It's been as rough of a start as you can imagine for Fort Defiance, but the young Indians showed growth and progress from Week 1 to Week 2 and that's a trend coaches will enjoy seeing. Movement: -1
19. Madison County (0-1, 0-1 Bull Run): While a 37-point loss to Central may not be pleasant on the eyes, there were signs of offensive potential from the Mountaineers and more wins could be found if improvement continues. Movement: +1
20. Mountain View (0-1, 0-1 Bull Run): After a season-opening rout at the hands of Luray, the Generals will be back in action this week against a less powerful opponent when they take on non-district foe Parry McCluer. Movement: -1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.