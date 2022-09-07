1. Riverheads (2-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): The Gladiators are now one win away from sitting atop the VHSL record books after tying Phoebus' record with their 52nd straight win a week ago in a 55-14 blowout win at Parry McCluer. Movement: —
2. Clarke County (1-0, 0-0 Bull Run): After an early-season bye week to fine-tune some things, Bull Run District contender Clarke County will get back in action this week with another non-district rivalry game at Skyline on Thursday. Movement: —
3. Central (2-0, 2-0 Bull Run): As the offense continues to slowly improve each week, the defense is taking care of business much like it did a year ago as Central has now posted back-to-back shutouts to open the season in dominating fashion. Movement: —
4. Stuarts Draft (2-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): All of the traits of a good Stuarts Draft football team have remained intact early on this season with the Cougars dominating in the run game and holding steady on the defensive end as well. Movement: —
5. Luray (2-0, 0-0 Bull Run): If anyone was curious just how good this Luray team is this year, they found out last week as the Bulldogs once again put up a dominating rushing display and made a statement with a rout of Buffalo Gap. Movement: —
6. Wilson Memorial (1-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets put together a dominating effort in all three phases of the game to open the season with a convincing 41-6 rout of non-district opponent Monticello on the road. Movement: +1
7. Strasburg (1-0, 0-0 Bull Run): After having its season opener cancelled, Strasburg was itching to get on the field and it showed as the Rams took care of business with a convincing victory over an undermanned Broadway squad. Movement: +1
8. Turner Ashby (1-1, 0-0 Valley): Despite a 35-6 loss to powerhouse Brookville on the road, this team has potential to put together a special year in Valley District play and are showing signs of growth even through adversity. Movement: +1
9. Spotswood (2-0, 0-0 Valley): Behind a breakout performance from running back James Stowe, who erupted for 126 rushing yards and five touchdowns, the Trailblazers took care of business to win their second straight to open the season. Movement: +1
10. Broadway (1-1, 0-0 Valley): The Gobblers dealt with various injuries and illness last week that certainly played a role in their loss to Strasburg, but no excuses are being made and the team is eager to get back to work this week. Movement: +1
11. Buffalo Gap (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): There was a lot of preseason hype around Buffalo Gap this season, but the Bison showed they still have some work to do after a disappointing blowout loss to Luray on the road last week. Movement: -5
12. East Rockingham (1-1, 0-0 Bull Run): The game against Rock Ridge provided an opportunity for East Rockingham to get back on track and it did just that, showcasing the type of offensive firepower most folks envisioned. Movement: +1
13. Waynesboro (0-2, 0-2 Shenandoah): The good news for the Little Giants is the two hardest games on their schedule are now out of the way and the team now has a serious chance to still contend for a postseason spot this season. Movement: -1
14. Rockbridge County (1-1, 0-0 Valley): Despite a loss to Western Albemarle in Week 2, the Wildcats showed some fight in the second half to make the game respectable and are a team that is seemingly getting better every week. Movement: —
15. Page County (1-1, 0-0 Bull Run): It wasn't necessarily an easy game, but the Panthers were able to give head coach James May his first career win with a hard-fought non-district victory on the road at Nelson County. Movement: +1
16. Fort Defiance (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Led by quarterback Trey Miller's arm, the Indians looked impressive as they put together a strong overall performance to earn a non-district victory over Liberty-Bedford at home. Movement: +1
17. Staunton (1-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Michael Bell era got off to a dominating start for Staunton as the first-year coach led the team to a convincing win at Covington, but the schedule will only get more difficult from here. Movement: +1
18. Harrisonburg (0-2, 0-0 Valley): A brutal non-district schedule was certainly going to be challenging, but there's no one involved with the Harrisonburg football program that's happy with the team's lackluster start. Movement: -3
