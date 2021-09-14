1. Riverheads (3-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): Cayden Cook-Cash scored three first-half touchdowns and Riverheads pulled away in the second half to make a statement with a 62-38 rout of Class 3 power Lord Botetourt on the road. Movement: —
2. Stuarts Draft (1-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): It's a unique scenario, but Stuarts Draft will face Riverheads this week in what is the first of two meetings and a game that will be counted as a non-district contest in the official standings. Movement: —
3. Central (3-0, 3-0 Bull Run): Despite being held to its lowest point total of the season, Central looked dominant in a 21-0 win over Bull Run District foe East Rockingham that saw the Falcons dominate time of possession on offense. Movement: —
4. Luray (2-0, 1-0 Bull Run): The unbeaten Bulldogs have had an extra week to prepare for one of their biggest games of the season as they get set to host nearby rival Page County in a tense rivalry game this week at Bulldog Field. Movement: —
5. Clarke County (2-0, 0-0 Bull Run): It'll be a showdown in Berryville this week as two of the Bull Run District's top teams will face off when unbeaten Clarke County plays host to undefeated Central on Friday at 7 p.m. Movement: —
6. Turner Ashby (2-1, 0-0 Valley): Sam Shickel had 14 carries for 128 yards and two scores and Cole Hoover added 99 yards on 13 carries as Turner Ashby got back on track, despite penalties, with a 41-0 road rout of Monticello. Movement: —
7. Rockbridge County (1-1, 0-0 Valley): The Wildcats missed last week after a showdown with Wilson Memorial was cancelled, so the team is eager to get back on track this week against a Staunton team that has been impressive. Movement: —
8. Wilson Memorial (1-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): After having last week's game against Rockbridge County cancelled, the Green Hornets will have a chance to get back on the field this week against rival Waynesboro in Fishersville. Movement: +1
9. Strasburg (3-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The Rams continued their strong start to the season, scoring on a long drive to open the game and never looking back en route to a convincing 21-0 shutout of rival Warren County last week. Movement: +1
10. Broadway (2-1, 0-0 Valley): Senior running back Cameron Showalter had 32 carries for 220 yards and a score and the defense continued to impress early on this season as Broadway earned a big-time 23-7 win over William Monroe. Movement: +1
11. Harrisonburg (1-2, 0-0 Valley): Tyrell Foster's 36-yard touchdown run with 2:52 remaining in the game lifted Harrisonburg to a thrilling 14-12 non-district win over Millbrook — the Blue Streaks' first victory of the season. Movement: +1
12. Buffalo Gap (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): After a bye week to recover from a one-point loss to Luray, the Bison will now host the high-flying East Rockingham offense in a showdown of two perennial playoff teams on Friday in Swoope. Movement: +1
13. Staunton (2-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): Malik McKenzie and Bucky Scott scored two touchdowns apiece and the Storm scored the final 15 points of the game to rally for a big 29-15 come-from-behind road win over Page County in Week 3. Movement: +1
14. Page County (1-2, 0-1 Bull Run): Panthers quarterback Hayden Plum had a rushing touchdown and threw for another, but the preseason Bull Run District favorites have now dropped two of their first three to open the season. Movement: -6
15. Spotswood (0-2, 0-0 Valley): The Trailblazers were able to hang with unbeaten Handley for two quarters, but a second-half surge from the Judges proved to be too much to overcome for one of the area's youngest teams. Movement: —
16. Waynesboro (1-2, 1-2, Shenandoah): Waynesboro converted three first-half turnovers into touchdowns and Ryan Barbour had another big night offensively as the Little Giants earned their first home win since 2017. Movement: —
17. East Rockingham (0-1, 0-1 Bull Run): Although the Eagles were unable to get into the end zone against a stout Central defense, they showcased all the reasons first-year coach Scott Turner was the right man for the job this year. Movement: —
18. Madison County (0-2, 0-1 Bull Run): The Mountaineers gave up 243 yards and fell in a five-touchdown deficit by halftime and never recovered en route to a 35-8 non-district loss to Meridian at home last week. Movement: +1
19. Fort Defiance (0-3, 0-1 Shenandoah): Starting six freshmen and six sophomores, the Indians are continuing to learn on the fly this season and it showed in an ugly 43-21 road loss to previously winless Waynesboro. Movement: -1
