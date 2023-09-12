1. Turner Ashby (3-0, 0-0 Valley): There hasn't been an area on the field that this team hasn't thrived in at times this season with the offense putting up big-time numbers, the defense posting a Week 2 shutout, and special teams thriving thus far.
2. Central (3-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The Falcons opened up the season with two impressive non-district wins, but after barely scraping by Staunton a week ago, an upcoming four-game road swing will tell us a lot more about this team's potential.
3. Clarke County (3-0, 0-0 Bull Run): While a lot of the focus in Region 2B has been on Central and Riverheads, the Eagles have quietly racked up three consecutive blowout victories, including a 34-7 rout of King William in Week 2 that opened some eyes.
4. Riverheads (2-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): There's no doubt you can never count Riverheads out and it is certainly a top contender in Region 2B, but with Cayden Cook-Cash sidelined at the moment, this team has appeared more vulnerable than the past.
5. Spotswood (2-1, 0-0 Valley): Through the early portion of the season, the Trailblazers have appeared to be the biggest competition for Turner Ashby in the Valley District but there was plenty to clean up after last week's win over Wilson Memorial.
6. East Rockingham (2-1, 0-0 Valley): The Eagles felt like they were better than a 40-14 loss to Central in Week 2 indicated and showed why on Monday night, rushing past rival Page County 35-0 in a game that truly wasn't even that close.
7. Wilson Memorial (1-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): Injuries have derailed the Green Hornets a bit this season, but first-year head coach Ryan Byrd still has a sound group that plays hard and physical and will be a contender to make the Region 3C playoffs.
8. Broadway (2-1, 0-0 Valley): Behind the strong play at quarterback from sophomore Uriah Rutan and some physical defense, Broadway has won back-to-back games for the first time since 2021 and face a winless Fort Defiance team this week.
9. Strasburg (1-1, 0-0 Bull Run): After a week off following a shocking upset at home to Broadway, the Rams are looking to regroup this week as they try to get back into the conversation as one of the top teams in the Bull Run District and Region 2B.
10. Stuarts Draft (1-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): Depth remains a concern for Stuarts Draft, but this team is playing a brutal non-district schedule and should only get better from it before making a push by the time the Region 2B postseason rolls around.
11. Staunton (1-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Storm got their first win in a massive way with a shutout of Rockbridge County in Week 2 and despite a loss last week to Central, this team could be one to watch as a sleeper in the wide-open Shenandoah District.
12. Luray (1-2, 0-0 Bull Run): The Bulldogs have been a bit up and down early on this season, which is to be expected for a team that has had to replace so many pieces, but they remain playing the same brand of football that's led to so much success.
13. Fort Defiance (0-3, 0-1 Shenandoah): It's been a disappointing start for a team with high expectations this season, but the Indians played arguably their best game last week against Riverheads and remain in search of their first win against Broadway.
15. Buffalo Gap (0-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Bison are off to their worst start since 1992 and offense appears to be a major concern for a young and inexperienced team that is averaging just 13.6 points per game through the first three games of the season.
16. Harrisonburg (0-2, 0-0 Valley): There are times where an early-season bye can be the worst thing for a team, but there's no doubt the Blue Streaks need it as they try to right the ship and go for their first win in a long time this week at Orange County.
17. Waynesboro (0-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): Although the Little Giants remain winless on the year, this team seems to be improving and has some impressive young talent that surely has head coach Brandon Jarvis and his staff excited for the future.
18. Rockbridge County (0-3, 0-0 Valley): It's been as bad of a start as Rockbridge County has had in quite some time with the young and inexperienced Wildcats struggling on both sides of the ball and dealing with a major lack of depth.
19. Page County (0-3, 0-0 Bull Run): As the youngest team in the Shenandoah Valley, the Panthers may not win a lot of games this season but there's no doubt they play until the final whistle as they put on display against East Rockingham on Monday.
