1. Riverheads (2-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): Although the 52-game winning streak came to an end and the loss of standout running back Cayden Cook-Cash certainly won't help ease the pain, there's no doubt this program remains the class of the Shenandoah Valley and still the favorite to win another VHSL Class 1 state title. Movement: —
2. Clarke County (2-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Coming off a bye week, Clarke County fell in another early deficit before going on a big-time run as Matthew Sipe and Kyler Darlington both put up impressive rushing numbers. Movement: —
3. Central (3-0, 3-0 Bull Run): Despite a strong effort from East Rockingham that certainly deserves praise, Central flexed its muscles in the second half and used its physicality to eventually wear the Eagles down. Movement: —
4. Stuarts Draft (2-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): The Cougars enjoyed a bye week after an impressive 2-0 start to the season and will now face a unique opponent with Greenbrier East coming to town on Friday. Movement: —
5. Luray (2-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Fresh off a bye week, the Bulldogs will look to continue their dominating rushing attack this week in one of the fiercest rivalries of the year as they take on Page County. Movement: —
6. Wilson Memorial (2-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): Another week, another blowout for the Green Hornets, who are certainly opening eyes and passing the eye test as a Shenandoah District contender this season. Movement: —
7. Strasburg (2-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The Rams have looked every bit the part of a Bull Run District contender early on through non-district play with a solid run game and a stout defensive effort in both victories. Movement: —
8. Turner Ashby (2-1, 0-0 Valley): Led by running back Beau Baylor, the Knights got back on track with a rout of Monticello and are continuing to get more comfortable in first-year coach Scott Turner's offense. Movement: —
9. Spotswood (2-1, 0-0 Valley): Despite a shutout non-district loss at the hands of John Handley, the Trailblazers are an impressive group that appears to be a legitimate Valley District contender this season. Movement: —
10. Buffalo Gap (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): There's no doubt the Bison used last week's bye week to regroup after a humbling Week 2 loss to Luray that left this team with plenty of questions to be answered. Movement: +1
11. East Rockingham (1-2, 0-1 Bull Run): Surely East Rockingham would have liked to have won last week's game against Central, but the Eagles showcased the type of potential they have this season. Movement: +1
12. Fort Defiance (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Indians have been the biggest surprise of the area early on with the young squad playing beyond its years and earning a pair of early wins to gain some respect. Movement: +4
13. Staunton (2-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): With two wins in two games, the Michael Bell era is off to quite the strong start for the Storm and there's reason to believe this team could put together a very strong season. Movement: +4
14. Broadway (1-2, 0-0 Valley): The Gobblers had a chance to get back on track against a struggling William Monroe squad, but ultimately dropped their second straight and are now trying to regroup. Movement: -4
15. Waynesboro (0-3, 0-3 Shenandoah): Head coach Brandon Jarvis is preaching the importance of not panicking, but an 0-3 start to the season was not what anyone envisioned this year for the Little Giants. Movement: -2
16. Rockbridge County (1-2, 0-0 Valley): It appears the Wildcats may be in a bit of a rebuild under first-year head coach Martin Cox after a disappointing blowout loss to Wilson Memorial on the road. Movement: -2
17. Page County (1-2, 0-0 Bull Run): After a hard-fought come-from-behind win over Nelson County on the road, injuries ultimately hurt the Panthers in a humbling 33-point road loss to Staunton in Week 3. Movement: -2
18. Harrisonburg (0-3, 0-0 Valley): It's been a dreadful start for Harrisonburg, especially offensively, as the Blue Streaks have yet to score an offensive touchdown and have suffered three straight blowout losses. Movement: —
