1. Riverheads (4-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): Riverheads scored 21 second-half points unanswered to rally from their first halftime deficit of the season and capture their 40th straight victory with a 28-10 win over rival Stuarts Draft. Movement: —
2. Stuarts Draft (2-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): Despite a strong defensive showing in a first half that saw Stuarts Draft limit Riverheads to one touchdown, the Cougars' inability to capitalize in the red zone ultimately came back to bite them. Movement: —
3. Luray (3-0, 2-0 Bull Run): Brady Jenkins erupted for 211 yards on 18 carries as Luray rallied from a first-half deficit to down Page County 21-12 and remain unbeaten on the season and in the hunt of the Bull Run District race. Movement: +1
4. Clarke County (3-0, 1-0 Bull Run): Clarke County made enough defensive stops, including jumping on a fumble on the potential game-winning drive, to hold off Central 13-7 in a battle of two of the Bull Run District's top teams. Movement: +1
5. Central (3-1, 3-1 Bull Run): The Falcons never got their potent offense in a rhythm and made too many mistakes down the stretch en route to suffering their first loss of the season with a 13-7 setback to Clarke County. Movement: -2
6. Rockbridge County (2-1, 0-0 Valley): Rockbridge County signal-caller Miller Jay showed off his touch, throwing five first-half touchdowns to three different receivers as the Wildcats blew out Staunton at home 47-8. Movement: +1
7. Wilson Memorial (2-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): Noah Campbell ran for 206 yards on just 17 carries as Wilson Memorial built a 22-point halftime lead and never looked back en route to a throttling of rival Waynesboro at home. Movement: +1
8. Turner Ashby (2-2, 0-0 Valley): The Knights were unable to score, despite being in the red zone three different times, as they came up short in a 13-0 shutout at home to Class 4 non-district power Western Albemarle at home. Movement: -2
9. Strasburg (3-0, 0-0 Bull Run): Coming off a bye week, the unbeaten Rams will face one of their biggest tests of the season this week when they on undefeated rival Clarke County in a big-time Bull Run District showdown. Movement: —
10. Broadway (3-1, 0-0 Valley): Fueled by big nights from Cameron Showalter and Landen Stuhlmiller, the Gobblers controlled the game from start to finish in a convincing 42-8 blowout of non-district rival Fort Defiance. Movement: —
11. Harrisonburg (2-2, 0-0 Valley): Keenan Glago's 15-yard touchdown toss to Kris Walker proved to be the difference as Harrisonburg rallied for a 25-20 win over Orange County, earning its second consecutive last-minute victory. Movement: —
12. Buffalo Gap (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): A made extra point from sophomore Kody Bright proved to be the difference as Buffalo Gap outlasted East Rockingham 28-27 in one of the early-season candidates for game of the year. Movement: —
13. Staunton (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): After back-to-back impressive wins to open the season, the Storm couldn't overcome four first-half turnovers en route to a disappointing 47-8 road loss to non-district opponent Rockbridge County. Movement: —
14. Spotswood (1-2, 0-0 Valley): Tre Holsapple had multiple touchdowns and the Spotswood defense came up big in a 23-7 victory over Charlottesville, giving the Trailblazers their much-needed first victory of the season. Movement: +1
15. East Rockingham (0-2, 0-2 Bull Run): One play proved to be the difference for East Rockingham in a one-point loss to Buffalo Gap, but the Eagles showcased plenty of potential on both sides of the ball. Movement: +2
16. Page County (1-3, 0-2 Bull Run): The Panthers fought back from a tough loss to Staunton and took an early lead on rival Luray, but couldn't do enough offensively to pull off the upset and get back to .500 on the season. Movement: -2
17. Waynesboro (1-3, 1-3 Shenandoah): Ryan Barbour continues to put up eye-opening numbers out of the backfield, but the Little Giants must get better defensively if they hope to earn more wins this season. Movement: -1
18. Madison County (1-2, 0-1 Bull Run): Despite earning the first win over rival William Monroe since 2012, the Mountaineers' victory was marred by postgame antics that forced them to forfeit their game at Page County. Movement: —
19. Fort Defiance (0-4, 0-1 Shenandoah): After falling in a big hole early, Fort Defiance saw progress on both sides of the ball in the second half of a 42-8 road loss to non-district opponent Broadway. Movement: —
