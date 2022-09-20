1. Riverheads (2-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): During the bye week, a lot of discussion focused on the Gladiators' 52-game winning streak coming to an end but there's no doubt this team is capable of winning a lot of games. Movement: —
2. Central (4-0, 4-0 Bull Run): In one of the best games of the season thus far, Central showcased its poise and moxie by rallying from a 14-0 halftime deficit to down Clarke County in a big-time Bull Run District bout. Movement: +1
3. Stuarts Draft (3-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): The offense is still coming along a bit for Stuarts Draft, but the defense showcased exactly why this program is a deep postseason regular in a gritty non-district victory. Movement: +1
4. Luray (3-0, 1-0 Bull Run): The Bulldogs and their potent rushing attack continue to impress as they dominated physically in a road rout of rival Page County and remained perfect on the season. Movement: +1
5. Turner Ashby (3-1, 0-0 Valley): With a solid all-around effort in all three phases of the game, Turner Ashby picked up its best win of the season with an impressive road victory over Class 4 opponent Western Albemarle. Movement: +3
6. Wilson Memorial (3-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): In year No. 3 under head coach Drew Bugden, the Green Hornets continue to impress and now have a chance to make a statement this week against Spotswood at home. Movement: —
7. Clarke County (2-1 0-1 Bull Run): After dominating the first half in the showdown against Central, the offense sputtered in the second half and Clarke County's defense gave up a couple of plays that cost them. Movement: -5
8. Strasburg (3-1, 0-0 Bull Run): Outside of a forfeit loss from a game that was actually a cancellation, the Rams have been perfect this season and remain a sleeper pick to challenge Central in the Bull Run District. Movement: -1
9. Spotswood (3-1, 0-0 Valley): After suffering its first loss of the season against John Handley, Spotswood bounced back by going on the road and earning an impressive blowout win over Charlottesville. Movement: —
10. Buffalo Gap (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Coming off a bye week, the Bison put up their best defense performance of the year in shutting down the high-flying East Rockingham spread style for a key win. Movement: —
11. Fort Defiance (3-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The young Indians can no longer be overlooked after a second consecutive non-district victory has suddenly made the possibility of reaching the playoffs a reality. Movement: +1
12. Staunton (3-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): With a convincing home win over Rockbridge County, the Storm have now won three in a row to start the Michael Bell era and have an offense that features a number of weapons. Movement: +1
13. East Rockingham (1-3, 0-1 Bull Run): The Eagles have been a hard team to figure out and it continued last week as the offense was unable to get anything going in an ugly non-district loss to Buffalo Gap. Movement: -2
14. Broadway (1-3, 0-0 Valley): After a strong start against Fort Defiance last week, second-half struggles ultimately proved to be too much to overcome and this team is now desperate to get a victory again. Movement: —
15. Waynesboro (0-4, 0-4 Shenandoah): There's no one in the Shenandoah Valley that would have predicted an 0-4 start for Waynesboro, but head coach Brandon Jarvis is insistent that his team won't stop competing. Movement: —
16. Rockbridge County (1-3, 0-0 Valley): Despite a loss to Staunton on the road, there were signs of improvement for the Wildcats and this team still has time to improve before Valley District play. Movement: —
17. Page County (1-3, 0-2 Bull Run): The Panthers were able to hang with rival Luray for much of the first half, but the physicality of the Bulldogs ultimately wore Page down in a second consecutive setback. Movement: —
18. Harrisonburg (0-4, 0-0 Valley): The good news for Harrisonburg is the offense finally scored a touchdown, but the bad news is the defense gave up over 40 points and its record now sits at 0-4. Movement: —
