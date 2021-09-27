1. Riverheads (5-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): Sophomore Cayden Cook Cash totaled 222 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries as Riverheads built a six-touchdown lead by half en route to a 56-19 blowout of Tazewell on the road. Movement: —
2. Stuarts Draft (2-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): The Cougars dealt with another game being cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols and will now face a stiff test with Region 2B rival Luray coming to town Friday for a big-time showdown. Movement: —
3. Luray (4-0, 2-0 Bull Run): Brady Jenkins had 264 yards of total offense and three touchdowns and Kenny Frye added 130 rushing yards and a trio of scores as Luray rolled to its fourth straight win with a 45-27 victory over Skyline. Movement: —
4. Clarke County (4-0, 2-0 Bull Run): The Eagles continue to pile up big wins in Bull Run District play and are establishing themselves as one of the top teams in Region 2B after back-to-back victories over Central and Strasburg. Movement: —
5. Central (3-1, 3-1 Bull Run): The Falcons didn't play last week after suffering their first loss of the season the week before to Clarke County and will have another challenge ahead with Broadway coming to Woodstock on Friday. Movement: —
6. Wilson Memorial (3-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): Noah Campbell rushed for 287 yards and four touchdowns and Wilson Memorial used three fourth-quarter touchdowns to roll past Spotswood 48-28 in non-district action in Penn Laird. Movement: +1
7. Turner Ashby (3-2, 0-0 Valley): Running back Sam Shickel had 10 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown and added an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as Turner Ashby dismantled East Rockingham 27-7 on Thursday. Movement: +1
8. Strasburg (3-1, 0-1 Bull Run): Coming off their first loss of the season, the Rams will look to get back on track this week when they hit the road to take on winless East Rockingham in a Bull Run District contest in Elkton. Movement: +1
9. Broadway (3-1, 0-0 Valley): The Gobblers used the bye week to recover from back-to-back victories, but will have their hands full the next two weeks with games against non-district Central and rival Turner Ashby. Movement: +1
10. Buffalo Gap (3-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Bryce Hildebrand and Dylan Alphin had two rushing touchdowns apiece to lead Buffalo Gap to its second straight victory with a dominating 54-0 rout of non-district foe Bath County on the road. Movement: +2
11. Rockbridge County (2-2, 0-0 Valley): The potent Wildcats offense was held in check by Fort Defiance defensive coordinator Ryan Byrd as the Indians shocked the area with a one-point upset victory at home on Friday. Movement: -5
12. Harrisonburg (2-3, 0-0 Valley): All of the steady progress Harrisonburg had taken offensively in the past two weeks was lost on Friday in a 48-0 shutout loss on the road to Region 5D opponent William Fleming. Movement: -1
13. Spotswood (1-3, 0-0 Valley): It was another fourth-quarter breakdown for Spotswood in Week 5 as the Trailblazers allowed three fourth-quarter scores to give up a lead and eventually fall 48-28 to Wilson Memorial at home. Movement: +1
14. Waynesboro (2-3, 1-3 Shenandoah): Ryan Barbour, who entered Friday as the Shenandoah District's leading rusher, exploded for 196 yards and four scores as Waynesboro rolled to a 51-13 thumping of rival Staunton on the road. Movement: +3
15. East Rockingham (0-3, 0-1 Bull Run): The Eagles were limited to 60 yards rushing and had a couple of turnovers deep in Turner Ashby territory en route to falling 27-7 on Thursday and remaining winless on the season. Movement: —
16. Staunton (2-2, 0-1 Shenandoah): After back-to-back wins to open up the season, the Storm have now been blown out two consecutive weeks, including a surprising 38-point rout at the hands of rival Waynesboro on Friday at home. Movement: -3
17. Page County (2-3, 1-2 Bull Run): Despite not taking the field in Week 5, the Panthers earned a pivotal victory in the win column due to Madison County forfeitting its contest after unsportsmanlike conduct a week before. Movement: -1
18. Fort Defiance (1-4, 0-1 Shenandoah): Will Brooks' 23-yard field goal with 39 seconds remaining lifted previously winless Fort Defiance to a shocking 17-6 upset of non-district opponent Rockbridge County at Alumni Field. Movement: +1
19. Madison County (1-3, 0-2 Bull Run): The school announced it was forfeitting Friday's game against Page County after unsportsmanlike conduct following the Mountaineers' big win over William Monroe the week before. Movement: -1
