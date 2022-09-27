1. Riverheads (3-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): Luke Bryant and Cody Cash each scored two touchdowns on the ground as Riverheads bounce back with a runaway non-district win over Tazewell at home on Saturday. Movement: —
2. Strasburg (4-1, 1-0 Bull Run): There was no result more eye-opening than the one Strasburg had last week as the Rams went to Berryville and shutout Clarke County to make a statement in the Bull Run District. Movement: +6
3. Central (5-0, 4-0 Bull Run): The Falcons continue to cruise past opponents in the early portion of the season and only fall a spot this week due to just how dominant Strasburg was against Clarke County. Movement: -1
4. Spotswood (4-1, 0-0 Valley): One of the most impressive results from Week 5 was undoubtedly Spotswood making the trip to Fishersville and handling previously unbeaten Wilson Memorial start to finish. Movement: +5
5. Luray (4-0, 1-0 Bull Run): The run game for Luray has been imposing and flat-out unstoppable at times, but the Bulldogs face their biggest test yet this week with Stuarts Draft and its stingy defense coming to town. Movement: -1
6. Stuarts Draft (4-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): Last week's win over James River was another impressive defensive effort for Stuarts Draft, but the Cougars must get more efficient on offense to contend this year. Movement: -3
7. Clarke County (2-2, 0-2 Bull Run): It's been quite some time since Clarke County has dropped two games in a row, but that's what this team is dealing with and also could be without star Kyler Darlington. Movement: —
8. Buffalo Gap (3-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Bison are looking much more like the team many thought they'd be coming into the season and will face a winless Waynesboro squad this week in Swoope. Movement: +2
9. Staunton (4-0, 1-0 Shenandoah): If there were questions about how legitimate Staunton's unbeaten start was before, they are erased after a 38-point drubbing of Waynesboro in a rivalry road game last week. Movement: +3
10. East Rockingham (2-3, 0-1 Bull Run): The Eagles put it all together in every phase of the game and made a big-time statement with a non-district rout of Rockingham County rival Turner Ashby on the road. Movement: +3
11. Turner Ashby (3-2, 0-0 Valley): After a strong start to the season, Turner Ashby looked lackadaisical at times and struggled in every aspect of the game as East Rockingham ran away with a blowout win. Movement: -6
12. Wilson Memorial (3-1, 1-0 Shenandoah): It was a rough week for Wilson Memorial, which found itself in a big deficit early and could never get out of en route to a 21-point rout at the hands of Spotswood. Movement: -6
13. Rockbridge County (2-3, 0-0 Valley): The Wildcats are a hard-hitting, physical bunch and finally took a major step forward last week with a thrilling non-district victory over previously hot Fort Defiance. Movement: +3
14. Fort Defiance (3-2, 1-0 Shenandoah): After three straight wins had Fort Defiance as the Cinderella story early on in the year, the Indians coughed up a late lead on the road against Rockbridge County. Movement: -3
15. Broadway (1-3, 0-0 Valley): Coming off a bye and currently riding a three-game losing streak, Broadway will look to get things together this week but face a challenge in doing so against unbeaten Central. Movement: -1
16. Waynesboro (0-5, 0-5 Shenandoah): The surprise of the Shenandoah Valley this season has been Waynesboro, which somehow sits at 0-5 at the midway point despite some strong play at the skill spots. Movement: -1
17. Page County (1-4, 0-3 Bull Run): After some early-season optimism, the Panthers now find themselves on a three-game losing streak but will have a chance to get on track this week against Bath County. Movement: —
18. Harrisonburg (0-5, 0-0 Valley): This team has had an extremely frustrating season to date with nothing seeming to go right and things won't get easier this week with an unbeaten Staunton squad coming to town. Movement: —
